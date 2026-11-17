Few friendships in soccer have lasted as long as the one between Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, who first shared a dressing room at Barcelona and now do so again at Inter Miami.

With both in the final stretch of their careers, the question of how it will all end is starting to come up more and more, and Suarez gave his view on it in an interview with Catalunya Radio’s “Tot Costa” program.

The Uruguayan forward began by explaining that there is no set date and that the decision depends on the desire to keep competing. “It’s difficult, but well… As long as we keep having fun, enjoying ourselves and keep that competitive edge of wanting to win, of wanting to achieve things, neither he nor I nor everyone who has that ambition to keep achieving is going to stop,” he said.

Then came the part that points in another direction. Suarez imagined a moment in the future when their paths could split, because Messi, in his view, still has too much energy to stop. “There will come a time when he has so much energy, so much desire to keep playing that at some point I’m going to tell him: friend, everything is fine, you keep going, but I’ve come this far,” he explained with a laugh.

Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez of Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

For now, he made it clear that both feel well. “As long as we’re fine, we’re happy, we’re enjoying ourselves and we look good physically, which is what people like, because one thing is to be there just to be there and another is to look good. On a personal level, I feel good, Leo is also fine, and that helps a lot,” Suarez said.

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The forward, 39, has 17 goals and 8 assists in 32 matches this regular season, and his contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of the year, although he said talks to continue are underway.

see also Lionel Messi given seven-game deadline to claim another MLS record and leave Josef Martinez behind after remarkable start to first 100 games

Messi shows no signs of slowing down

While Suarez talks about the end of the road, Messi’s numbers say the Argentine is far from it. At 39, he led Inter Miami to the playoffs, with the team finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and closed the regular season with 26 goals and 17 assists, the best marks in the league in goals and in goal contributions (43). That earned him his second consecutive Golden Boot, which makes him the first player in MLS history to win it in back-to-back seasons.

Now he is also in the running for another record. Messi, who won the MVP award in 2024 and 2025, is one of five finalists for 2026 and is seen as the front-runner to become the first three-time winner in a row.

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With numbers like these, it is easy to see why Suarez does not picture Messi stepping away anytime soon. Whether the two end up retiring together or not, the Argentine still has plenty to say on the pitch, starting with the playoffs, where Inter Miami will try to go for another title.