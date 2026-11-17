Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future at Al-Nassr could have consequences beyond his own playing career, with Joao Felix also facing uncertainty over his long-term place at the Saudi club. A fresh warning from Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda has raised questions about whether the two compatriots will continue their partnership beyond the current campaign.

Ronaldo is approaching the final months of his contract, which expires in June 2027, while Al-Nassr must also make important decisions about the composition of its squad. With both forwards central to the club’s attacking plans, the uncertainty surrounding the veteran’s future could influence Felix‘s next career move.

At 41, Ronaldo is still a key figure for the Knight of Najd and remains focused on reaching 1,000 career goals, having reportedly scored 985 so far. He has continued to deliver during the 2026-27 campaign, recording nine goals in 11 appearances across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite.

The Portuguese forward signed a two-year contract extension in June 2025, taking his current agreement through the end of the 2026-27 season. Although there have been reports that Al-Nassr would like him to stay longer, no new deal has been confirmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

His retirement from international soccer with Portugal on November 5 has also allowed him to concentrate entirely on club commitments. However, journalist Pedro Sepulveda has suggested that the current season could mark the end of Ronaldo’s time in Saudi Arabia. “I firmly believe that this season could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last at Al-Nassr,” Sepulveda recently said, via talkSPORT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Felix’s future could depend on his compatriot

Ronaldo’s potential departure could have a direct impact on the club’s plans for another Portuguese forward. Felix joined Al-Nassr from Chelsea in the summer of 2025 in a deal reportedly worth €30 million, and he has become an important part of the team’s attacking setup.

According to Sepulveda, the 26-year-old’s chances of remaining in Riyadh are closely connected to what Ronaldo decides to do next. The journalist believes the younger forward could struggle to see a future at the club if his compatriot retires or leaves. “Yes, I think that if Cristiano Ronaldo retires this season, it will be difficult for Joao Felix to stay at the club. I believe the only way Joao Felix could remain with Al Nassr is if Ronaldo himself stays at the club,” he explained.

Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comments suggest that the veteran staying at Al-Nassr could be the decisive condition for Felix to remain with the Saudi Pro League side. If the five-time Ballon d’Or winner moves on, the club may face a more complicated task convincing the 27-year-old ace that his long-term future belongs in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr faces important decisions

Felix’s contract reportedly includes an option allowing Al-Nassr to extend his stay until 2029, although activating the clause would require an additional payment of around €20 million to Chelsea. His reported annual salary would also increase from €10 million to €12.5 million under the extended arrangement.

That gives the club a significant decision to make as it considers its financial commitments and attacking options. Felix has also been linked with a possible return to European soccer, meaning the Saudi giant may need to convince him that the project remains attractive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to chase the 1,000-goal milestone and could still consider a short-term extension if he decides against retiring. Reports have also suggested that the possibility of playing alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., at senior level could influence his thinking.