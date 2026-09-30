Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal controversy has very different story as Jorge Jesus breaks silence on private agreement and training claims

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s latest Portugal controversy has taken another turn after Jorge Jesus offered an explanation that paints the situation very differently from the growing speculation. The 41-year-old was left on the bench for the entire 2-1 Nations League win over Norway, while his subsequent training routine and apparent frustration created questions about his relationship with the new Portugal manager.

Ronaldo had started Portugal’s opening Nations League match against Wales, but Jesus selected Goncalo Ramos to lead the attack in Oslo. Ramos scored the decisive goal, while Ronaldo warmed up during the game but was not introduced. The unusual decision quickly became the subject of intense discussion.

Reports suggested Ronaldo had expected to receive playing time, while his absence from some team training sessions and a meeting involving the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca added to speculation that tensions had developed behind the scenes. Jesus has now rejected that interpretation and revealed that Ronaldo’s absence had been planned before the Norway match.

According to the Portugal manager, he had already agreed with Ronaldo that the forward would sit out both the Norway and Denmark fixtures as part of a wider workload-management plan. “I told Cris that he would not play the games against Norway and Denmark. He would not play because I believed that was the right thing to do,” Jesus said on Wednesday.

The manager pointed to their previous year together at Al-Nassr as the reason he felt confident making that decision. Jesus said he already understood Ronaldo’s physical condition and recovery habits from their time together in Saudi Arabia, particularly during periods when Al-Nassr had matches every few days. “I worked with Cris for a year, and I know his physical condition completely. I know because I already did this with him in Saudi Arabia. When there were games every three days, Cris rarely played.

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Jesus reveals what changed his plans

There was, however, an important distinction to the original agreement. Jesus said the plan did not mean Ronaldo could never be used if the match required him, and he initially considered bringing him onto the pitch during the second half against Norway.

Ronaldo warmed up, but Gonçalo Ramos was performing well, and the match began demanding different tactical decisions. Portugal eventually secured the victory without making use of its captain, leaving Ronaldo as an unused substitute. “The game tells me what I am going to do. I thought that perhaps I had agreed with him that he would not play the first two games. But perhaps I would need him in the final minutes. However, the game dictated other things.”

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That explanation provides a different context to the decision. Jesus was not describing a last-minute exclusion of Ronaldo, but a pre-match workload plan that still left him free to react according to how the game developed.

Did Ronaldo refuse to train?

Jesus also directly addressed reports that Ronaldo had refused to train with Portugal. The manager strongly denied that claim, explaining that the forward’s recovery routine after matches was already familiar to him from their time at Al-Nassr. “Cris never misses training, not on the first day or the second day after a game. Never. He spent a year with me and never did that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal warms up as a substitute

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Jesus said Ronaldo instead followed the recovery work that had already been established for him, including gym, mobility and strengthening exercises. He also insisted that there is no personal conflict between himself and the Portugal captain, despite the speculation that followed the Norway match. “There is no issue at all! I have had issues with players before, but don’t turn this into an issue that does not exist. This was a coaching decision. I had a plan.”