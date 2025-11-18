Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch Colombia vs Australia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Jhon Arias of Colombia
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesJhon Arias of Colombia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia vs Australia on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Colombia vs Australia
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Tuesday, November 18, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Colombia and Australia meet in a tune-up that should offer a real glimpse of where both World Cup contenders stand heading into the final stretch of preparations. Colombia rides the confidence of a hard-earned 2-1 victory over New Zealand.

Australia, meanwhile, enters eager to reset after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Venezuela. With each side treating this window as a chance to sharpen its identity and fine-tune before the big stage, the stakes feel bigger than your typical friendly. Make sure you don’t miss this one.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Colombia vs Australia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Advertisement
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Colombia vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Colombia vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Colombia take on New Zealand in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the key info, including match details, kickoff time, and how viewers in the USA can watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

How to watch El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

How to watch El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

El Salvador U17 will take on Colombia U17 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 take on France U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup third-place match. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the action live on television and streaming services.

Portugal boss Martínez shares honest take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s White House visit ahead of 2026 World Cup

Portugal boss Martínez shares honest take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s White House visit ahead of 2026 World Cup

With Cristiano Ronaldo attending to the White House on Tuesday with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez shared his honest opinion on the star's visit.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo