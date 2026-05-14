Neymar now expected to make Brazil’s final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup after Carlo Ancelotti reportedly changes stance due to one key reason

Neymar’s future with Brazil appears to have taken a major turn ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with growing reports suggesting Carlo Ancelotti is now preparing to include the Santos star in his final 26-man squad. For months, uncertainty surrounded the veteran’s international future after repeated injuries and long absences raised serious doubts about whether he could still compete at the highest level. The situation became even more complicated after Ancelotti repeatedly emphasized that only fully fit players would travel to the tournament.

Now, however, the mood around Brazil’s camp has changed significantly. Neymar’s recent performances for Santos, combined with developments behind the scenes inside the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), have reportedly pushed the veteran attacker closer than ever to one final World Cup appearance.

Few players in modern soccer have generated as much debate as Neymar. Despite criticism throughout his career, his numbers remain extraordinary, with 377 goals and 232 assists in 632 club matches, while he also stands as the Selecao’s all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals.

Injuries, though, have repeatedly interrupted his career at crucial moments. The Brazilian star missed major stretches after suffering a serious knee injury against Uruguay in 2023, and many supporters feared his international journey had quietly reached its end.

Neymar of Brazil is consoled by Thiago Silva.

His return to Santos offered a fresh opportunity to rebuild momentum. Since coming back to his boyhood club, the 34-year-old has shown flashes of his old brilliance, registering six goals and three assists in 13 matches during 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ancelotti originally took a hard stance

Earlier this year, Ancelotti made it clear that fitness would determine every World Cup decision. The Italian coach publicly refused to guarantee Neymar a place in the squad when the forward missed earlier international fixtures.

“If he can reach the next World Cup at 100 percent, he can be at the World Cup. Why is he not on this list now? Because he is not 100%,” Ancelotti explained at the time. Those comments created widespread concern in Brazil, especially because Neymar’s body had continued to struggle with recurring muscular and knee problems over recent seasons.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, reacts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, the door remained slightly open. The Santos star underwent intensive recovery work, including platelet-rich plasma therapy, while focusing entirely on rebuilding rhythm and consistency with the club.

Neymar’s inclusion now looks increasingly likely

According to multiple reports in Brazil, Ancelotti has already decided to include Neymar in his final squad, although only a small number of people inside the federation reportedly know the decision. Globo Esporte’s sources close to the national team suggest the Italian coach has become increasingly convinced by Neymar’s recent improvement, while injuries to other attacking players have also changed the situation.

Rodrygo and Estevao, both dealing with fitness concerns, reportedly strengthened Neymar’s chances further. Brazilian media now describes the Santos star as one of the likely surprises in the final list that will be revealed on May 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with his teammate Lucas Paqueta .

The hidden factor influencing Ancelotti’s thinking

As speculation intensified, reports from Brazil revealed another important reason behind the veteran forward’s growing importance inside the squad. According to Brazilian outlet R7 Esportes, several Selecao players strongly support Neymar’s inclusion and believe his presence changes the entire atmosphere around the team.

The report claimed that having Neymar in the squad acts like a protective shield for the rest of the team, diverting external pressure and attention during difficult moments at major tournaments. Recent public comments from players like Casemiro and Raphinha reportedly reinforced that idea internally. While Ancelotti is unlikely to admit it publicly, Brazilian media believe the dressing-room dynamic has become a major factor in the decision-making process.

Advertisement