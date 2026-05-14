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Minnesota United confirms James Rodriguez’s final MLS game before joining Colombia national team camp for 2026 World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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James Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United.
© Rich Lam/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United.

James Rodriguez became one of the most high-profile signings of the winter transfer window when he joined Minnesota United FC ahead of the 2026 MLS season. However, the Loons have now confirmed that the star midfielder has played his final game for the club as he prepares to join the Colombia national team camp for the 2026 World Cup.

After his contract with Mexican side Club Leon expired in December 2025, Rodriguez became one of the most coveted free agents on the market. While he spent the winter training on his own, Minnesota emerged as the winner in the sweepstakes for his signature, officially pulling off the blockbuster move in early February.

Due to the timing of his arrival, Rodriguez missed Minnesota’s first three matches before making his highly anticipated MLS debut on March 15 in a disappointing 6-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Exactly two months later, the Loons announced that Wednesday’s clash with the Colorado Rapids served as the Colombian’s farewell performance.

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In an official statement, the club confirmed the departure: “Minnesota United today announced that the club will release midfielder James Rodríguez following tonight’s Colorado Rapids game to join the Colombian National Team camp in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The club is proud to support James as he represents his country on the world’s biggest stage and wishes him success during camp and throughout the tournament.

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Rodriguez now heads to training camp under manager Nestor Lorenzo, meaning he will miss Minnesota’s upcoming fixtures against the New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake. With his current deal set to expire in June 2026, it is highly likely that the midfielder has played his final minutes in a Loons uniform.

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James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz headline Colombia’s 55-men preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

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James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz headline Colombia’s 55-men preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

Expected to captain Colombia this summer, Rodriguez has stated he isn’t considering retirement just yet, claiming he still has “a couple of years left” in the tank. Despite that optimism, his club future remains a massive question mark as he prepares to hit free agency for what would be the seventh time in his storied career.

A look back at James Rodriguez’s brief tenure with the Loons

Despite the massive expectations surrounding his short-term deal, Rodriguez struggled to find his footing during his stint in the Twin Cities. The Colombian featured in only eight of Minnesota’s 15 matches this season, logging six MLS appearances and two in the US Open Cup while failing to find the back of the net.

His time with the club was plagued by fitness issues, largely due to his lack of a proper preseason. The situation worsened in March when a call-up to the national team resulted in a severe case of dehydration that required hospitalization, a setback that prevented him from ever reaching peak match fitness with Minnesota.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz headline Colombia’s 55-men preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz headline Colombia’s 55-men preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

With only a few weeks remaining before the start of the 2026 World Cup, Colombia have already announced their 55-man preliminary squad. Despite his limited playing time at Minnesota United, James Rodríguez and Luis Diaz headline the list, which features very few surprises.

James Rodríguez shuts down retirement talk after 2026 World Cup: ‘I have a couple of years left’

James Rodríguez shuts down retirement talk after 2026 World Cup: ‘I have a couple of years left’

Following his limited role at Minnesota United, rumors about James Rodríguez retiring after the 2026 World Cup with Colombia began to gain momentum. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old star has decided to deny those rumors, making it clear that he still has several years left in his career.

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James Rodríguez’s move to Minnesota United in MLS labeled as a ‘mistake’ by Colombian legend Willington Ortiz

James Rodríguez arrived as a marquee signing for Minnesota United, aiming to gain competitive rhythm ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, he has not enjoyed much prominence, which has led Willington Ortiz to strongly criticize his move to MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal notice as James Rodriguez’s crisis at Minnesota leaves Colombia sweating 47 days before 2026 World Cup

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