James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz headline Colombia’s 55-men preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

Colombia managed to become one of the most competitive national teams in CONMEBOL. While they went through a dip in form, head coach Néstor Lorenzo succeeded in turning the situation around, securing their spot in the 2026 World Cup. After solid performances in recent friendlies, they have announced their 55-man preliminary squad, headlined by James Rodríguez, who secures his place despite his limited playing time and Luis Diaz.

Throughout Néstor Lorenzo’s tenure, Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez have been the essential foundation of Los Cafeteros, shining during the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Because of this, both headline the 55-player list, securing their presence at the tournament. While the 34-year-old star is no longer one of the best players in the world, it is the 29-year-old left winger who emerges as the central figure of the national team.

While James Rodriguez has not had plenty minutes, Nestor Lorenzo remains trustful on him, revealing an additional task that he will have: “I’ve known James for a long time… It has been difficult for him to find his rhythm… if you don’t play many minutes, you’ll have to do extra work…He’s working separately, he has a personal trainer because he wants to arrive in the best possible condition… He’s still lacking physically, but he’ll get there in good shape,” he said in press conference.

Unlike Brazil or Argentina, Colombia have not surprised with their preliminary squad, consistently keeping all the players who have been part of the national team process, including Yerry Mina, Kevin Castaño, and David Ospina, who are not currently in their best form. While Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has already gone several national team camps without being called up, he has been included again as he shines in Europe.

Luis Diaz of Colombia

Luis Díaz emerges as Colombia’s scoring hope amid striker doubts

Despite Colombia managing to become as a standout national team in CONMEBOL, they have faced serious problems in attack. Jhon Jader Durán seemed to be the ideal player, but his inconsistencies appear to leave him with few chances. Given this, Luis Suárez emerges as the best option, as he shines at Sporting CP, although he has not had a strong impact under Néstor Lorenzo. Because of this, they are pointing to Luis Díaz as their only hope.

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see also James Rodríguez shuts down retirement talk after 2026 World Cup: ‘I have a couple of years left’

Although the 29-year-old star excels as a left winger, the entire national team now revolves around him. As a leader at Bayern Munich, Colombia hope he can replicate his performances at the 2026 World Cup, as they lack players who stand out in attack. Despite this, Luis Suárez, Jhon Córdoba, and Rafael Santos Borré are expected to form the offensive line, as they have the full confidence of Néstor Lorenzo, but the focus remains on Luis Díaz and his full fitness.

Colombia’s full preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, David Ospina, Álvaro Montero, Kevin Mier, Andres Mosquera Marmolejo, and Aldair Quintana.

Left-backs: Johan Mojica, Álvaro Angulo, Deiver Machado, Cristian Borja and Junior Hernandez.

Right-backs: Daniel Muñoz, Santiago Arias, Andrés Felipe Román, and Edier Ocampo

Centre-backs: Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Willer Ditta, Yerson Mosquera, Carlos Cuesta, Juan Cabal and Jhohan Romaña.

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Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Juan Camilo Portilla, Nelson Deossa, Gustavo Puerta, Kevin Castaño, Jhon Solís, Gustavo Puerta, Jorge Carrascal, James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, Juan Fernando Quintero, Yaser Asprilla, Sebastian Gomez, Juan Manuel Rengifo, Jordan Barrera, Wilmar Barrios, Jorge Carrascal, and Juan Cuadrado, Johan Rojas.

Forwards: Luis Díaz, Carlos Andrés Gómez, Johan Carbonero, Jaminton Campaz, Luis Suárez, Jhon Córdoba, Rafael Santos Borré, Neiser Villareal, Jhon Arias, Kevin Viveros, Edwin Cetre, Juan Camilo Hernandez, John Steven Mendoza, and Sebastian Villa.