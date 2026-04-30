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James Rodríguez’s move to Minnesota United in MLS labeled as a ‘mistake’ by Colombian legend Willington Ortiz

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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James Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United runs during MLS game.
© Rich Lam/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United runs during MLS game.

James Rodríguez has not managed to regain stability since his departure from Real Madrid. While he won the MVP award at the 2024 Copa América, he failed to shine at Rayo Vallecano, moving to Club León, also leaving at the end of the season. After several months, he arrived as a marquee signing for Minnesota United. Due to his lack of prominence, Colombian legend Willington Ortiz has decided to criticize his move to MLS via Bolavip US.

“I think the mistake is when a coach doesn’t want you and you still go to that team. You’re not part of his group or the players he trusts, so he’s not going to play you because you’re not his choice. That’s the mistake… He’s at a club where the coach doesn’t want him, didn’t bring him in, so he doesn’t play—just a few minutes. It’s not serious, disrespecting a player of his caliber, Willington Ortiz said in an exclusive interview with Bolavip US.

After confirming his arrival in February 2026 to Minnesota United, James Rodríguez has only managed to play six matches for the MLS side, remaining without any offensive contributions. Despite his undeniable talent, head coach Cameron Knowles has kept him as a regular substitute, even after he impressed in his first MLS start against Los Angeles FC. As a result, the 34-year-old midfielder is at risk of arriving at the 2026 FIFA World Cup without competitive rhythm for Colombia.

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Willington Ortiz’s criticism is not directly aimed at James but rather at his questionable career decisions. At his last six clubs, he has not been a direct request from his coaches, which has led to his relegation to secondary roles. Since he is neither a box-to-box midfielder nor a pace-driven winger, his profile is more difficult to fit into many tactical systems, making it harder for him to secure a consistent role if the manager does not consider him essential.

James Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United.

James Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United.

James Rodríguez no longer Colombia’s cornerstone for 2026 World Cup

Over the past 12 years, James Rodríguez has been the cornerstone of Colombia, emerging as a standout player at the 2014 World Cup and the 2024 Copa América. However, he is no longer in his prime, and is no longer the undisputed star of his team. Given his continued and solid performances, head coach Nestor Lorenzo plans to keep him in the starting lineup for the 2026 edition, though he will no longer be the team’s central figure.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal notice as James Rodriguez’s crisis at Minnesota leaves Colombia sweating 47 days before 2026 World Cup

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal notice as James Rodriguez’s crisis at Minnesota leaves Colombia sweating 47 days before 2026 World Cup

Luis Díaz has established as one of the best players in the world. Shining with Bayern Munich, he is set to be the central figure for Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With this structure, James would shift into a role focused on enhancing the 29-year-old star’s performance, aiming to elevate his output both in goalscoring and creativity. In light of this, the 34-year-old is expected to take on more of a leadership role, while still competing for a place in the starting lineup.

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