Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a surprising Brazilian icon ahead January transfer market

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia.

Since Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival, AC Milan have seen a clear improvement in their performance. With Christian Pulisic leading the offense, they have managed to stay near the top of Serie A. However, injuries and defensive problems have caused a series of draws that have affected their strong start. In light of this, the Italian team is reportedly targeting a surprise Brazilian veteran ahead of January 2026.

According to La Repubblica, AC Milan are looking towards a potential comeback of Thiago Silva as a veteran defense leader. With this in mind, the 41-year-old star could make a return to Serie A after 14 years of his departure towards PSG. Despite his current veteran status, he remains as a key star of Fluminense, impressing with his physical readiness.

AC Milan rely on Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic, Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter, and young talent Jan-Carlo Odogu as their centerbacks. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri continues to struggle with maintaining consistency, and the three-man backline limits rotation options. Consequently, Silva could bring much-needed experience and leadership to a defensive line that has not managed to shine this 2025-26 season.

Thiago Silva potential comeback to AC Milan not guaranteed

While the potential return of Thiago Silva excites many fans, others are hesitant about his possible arrival. Given his veteran status, some doubt his ability to perform at the level necessary to balance the team. With Christian Pulisic prioritizing the Champions League to secure his renewal with the Rossoneri, Silva’s potential arrival doesn’t necessarily promise for fans clear improvement, potentially missing the chance to build a significantly stronger team.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team's first goal.

Not only fans, but also the Italian side front office may not be convinced. A report by Matteo Moretto contradicts La Repubblica, AC Milan have not reportedly target Thiago Silva as an arrival in January. Moreover, the Brazilian icon holds a contract until June of 2026 with Fluminense, making his arrival as free agent an unrealistic option.

Christian Pulisic is reportedly slowing his AC Milan contract renewal for a clear and surprising reason

AC Milan reportedly pursue major roster changes ahead of the 2026-27 season

With Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic playing key roles in the team’s plans, AC Milan are reportedly already setting their sights on the 2026-27 season. Not only does the search for a center back appear to be a priority, but changes could also be made to the offense. With Santiago Gimenez’s inconsistent form, Robert Lewandowski is reportedly a target for the Italian team, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing a key role.

To make these major roster changes possible, the Rossoneri need to secure their UEFA Champions League spot. Although they are currently in a good position, Bologna and Juventus are trailing closely, pressing them to maintain a strong streak. With this in mind, Pulisic and Leao will need to make a significant impact to bolster their chances.

