Portugal boss Martínez shares honest take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s White House visit ahead of 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to visit the White House on Tuesday, November 18th, to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump following his interview with Piers Morgan. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez shared his reaction to the star’s visit and what it represents for the country.

On Tuesday’s White House schedule, Trump will host Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who played a key role in the Public Investment Fund’s acquisition of Newcastle United. Alongside the meeting with bin Salman, another figure tied to Saudi Arabia, and Portugal, will also be in attendance: Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to CNN, the U.S. president invited Ronaldo personally for a private conversation with the soccer icon. The meeting will not be held as a public or sporting event, but as part of the president’s official agenda.

Cristiano Ronaldo and a significant moment for Portugal

The meeting comes at a time when Portugal has secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, setting up Ronaldo’s return to the United States for the first time since 2014, when he featured in a preseason match between Real Madrid and Manchester United. His presence at the White House sends a meaningful message not only for soccer, but for Portugal as a nation.

Portugal players applauding fans.

Martínez spoke to the media after a leadership luncheon hosted by the International Club of Portugal and reflected on the impact of Ronaldo’s appearance: “I like knowing that we will be at the World Cup, because seeing Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House without Portugal being at the World Cup would be tragic, so it’s something very good.”

The Spanish coach also emphasized Ronaldo’s status not only as a global superstar, but as a symbol of Portuguese identity. “Cristiano is more than just a football player. I think he can contribute to many things beyond football, so I believe it’s a happy day for all Portuguese people to see an ambassador of Portugal at the White House,” the coach candidly stated.

“Whatever his job or club may be, represents the national team and represents the Portuguese people as well, wherever he is,” Martínez concluded about the Al Nassr striker. With a friendly between Portugal and the USMNT expected in the March international window, Ronaldo’s influence in North America continues to grow ahead of what could be his final World Cup.