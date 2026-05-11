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James Rodríguez shuts down retirement talk after 2026 World Cup: ‘I have a couple of years left’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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James Rodríguez of Colombia controls the ball.
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesJames Rodríguez of Colombia controls the ball.

James Rodríguez decided to move to MLS, looking to shine with Minnesota United after his spell at Club León. Nevertheless, he failed to secure a starting role, playing only seven matches with the team. After this, rumors about his retirement after the 2026 World Cup gained significant momentum, as he has not managed to find consistency at Minnesota United. In response, he has decided to deny those rumors, making it clear that he still has years left ahead of him.

I don’t know who said that (about his retirement after the 2026 World Cup). I think it came from Colombia just to get views. They should inform themselves a little better about those things. The only person who will know how long I want to keep playing is me, and when the time comes, I will announce it (a retirement) well in advance. But I still think I have a couple of years left. Everything being said is false, and it harms the entire country,” James Rodríguez said, via MLS Español.

Although head coach Cameron Knowles has never decided to rely on James as a central figure, he has already shown that he is capable of transforming the team’s reality. Coming off the bench, he delivered two key assists to secure a draw against Austin FC, organizing the team offensively. After regaining his competitive rhythm, the 34-year-old could look to silence his critics by shining in the limited minutes he may receive over the next two matches.

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Despite his secondary role at Minnesota United, James Rodríguez is expected to be a starter with Colombia at the 2026 World Cup. Head coach Néstor Lorenzo has always managed to bring out his best version, reducing his defensive workload and making him the team’s creative focal point. Unlike previous eras, the 34-year-old star has taken on a different role, focusing on elevating Luis Díaz in attack, which has become his main responsibility on the pitch.

James Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United.

James Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United.

James Rodríguez reportedly set to leave Minnesota United

Minnesota United have still not managed to be crowned MLS champions, which is why the signing of James Rodríguez seemed key to boosting the team’s offensive performances. Nevertheless, head coach Cameron Knowles has decided not to include him in the starting lineup, opting for Tomás Chancalay instead. Because of this, he has played just 210 minutes over four months, becoming a secondary player.

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James Rodríguez’s move to Minnesota United in MLS labeled as a ‘mistake’ by Colombian legend Willington Ortiz

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James Rodríguez’s move to Minnesota United in MLS labeled as a ‘mistake’ by Colombian legend Willington Ortiz

According to Antonella González, via MLS Español, James Rodríguez will not continue at Minnesota United, meaning he could arrive at the 2026 World Cup without a defined professional future. Far from being a problem, the Colombian star would have another great opportunity to attract the attention of several clubs, as he looks to finish the final years of his career with a prominent role rather than being relegated to the bench.

James Rodríguez may return to South-American leagues

After the 2026 World Cup, James Rodríguez may choose not to pursue a return to MLS or Europe, as he has struggled to shine consistently in recent years. Instead, he could opt for a return to South American leagues, with the Argentine league emerging as one of the strongest possibilities, especially after failing to stand out in Brazil with São Paulo. Nevertheless, he may need to give up a significant amount of salary, as it could become difficult for him to find a new team otherwise.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
James Rodríguez’s move to Minnesota United in MLS labeled as a ‘mistake’ by Colombian legend Willington Ortiz

James Rodríguez’s move to Minnesota United in MLS labeled as a ‘mistake’ by Colombian legend Willington Ortiz

James Rodríguez arrived as a marquee signing for Minnesota United, aiming to gain competitive rhythm ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, he has not enjoyed much prominence, which has led Willington Ortiz to strongly criticize his move to MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal notice as James Rodriguez’s crisis at Minnesota leaves Colombia sweating 47 days before 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal notice as James Rodriguez’s crisis at Minnesota leaves Colombia sweating 47 days before 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prepare for Portugal duty, while James Rodriguez finds himself under intense scrutiny after a troubling spell in Minnesota that has raised serious concerns within the Colombia camp.

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Minnesota United issue positive James Rodriguez health update after Colombia friendlies ahead of World Cup

As concern grew in Colombia over his fitness for the 2026 World Cup, Minnesota United issued a positive update on James Rodriguez's health.

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James Rodriguez hospitalized with non-sports-related condition as Colombia and Minnesota monitor recovery ahead of World Cup

The Colombia FA released a statement revealing that James Rodriguez has been hospitalized due to a non-sports-related condition, with the national team and Minnesota United now monitoring the star's recovery ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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