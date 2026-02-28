How to watch Club America vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Tigres UANL WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Saturday, February 28, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With the Liga MX playoff race tightening by the week, the spotlight turns to a crucial clash between Club America and Tigres UANL, two sides separated by just one spot in the standings as seventh-place America looks to build on the momentum of a dominant 4-0 win over Puebla.

Meanwhile, eighth-place Tigres try to halt a troubling two-game skid that has put their postseason hopes under pressure; with every point now carrying massive weight in a crowded table, this showdown could significantly reshape the playoff picture, making it a must-watch battle you won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Club America vs Tigres UANL and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

