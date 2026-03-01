Trending topics:
How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesMatheus Cunha of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, March 1, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, NBCSN and Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The push for European qualification is reaching a boiling point, and Manchester United head into their next test with little room for error. Tied on 48 points with Liverpool —who boosted their standing with a win over West Ham.

Now, United are locked in a tense race where a single point could decide Champions League dreams. Awaiting them is a hungry Crystal Palace squad still fighting to create separation from the relegation zone. With major implications at both ends of the table, this is one showdown you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Advertisement
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

