How to watch Brazil vs Croatia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Croatia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Brazil vs Croatia WHAT International Friendly WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, March 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A marquee showdown headlines the FIFA international window as Brazil meets Croatia in a matchup that carries the feel of a potential World Cup preview. Brazil enters looking to bounce back after a tough loss to France, with Vinicius Jr. spearheading a squad determined to respond against elite European rival.

On the other side, Croatia continues to build on the momentum of its deep runs in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, with Luka Modric guiding a seasoned group eager to rebound following a 2-1 setback against Colombia and close this window on a high note.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Brazil vs Croatia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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