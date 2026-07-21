Report: Luka Modric has decided to retire from Croatia, but extend his contract with AC Milan

Croatia have been one of the most impressive national teams in recent years, reaching a World Cup final and finishing third at Qatar 2022. However, they were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the 2026 edition. Following this, Luka Modrić has reportedly decided to retire from the national team, bringing a golden era to an end. In addition, he appears determined to extend his contract with AC Milan.

According to Andrea Ramazzotti, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, Luka Modrić has decided to end his international career with Croatia. He has decided to announce it at the beginning of October 2026, after the match against Spain in the UEFA Nations League. With this, he establishes as one of the greatest legends of the national team, writing his name alongside Davor Šuker and Zvonimir Boban.

Despite his international retirement, Modrić has reached an agreement to extend his contract with AC Milan for one more season, joining the club’s tour in Australia, reports Andrea Ramazzotti. With this, Ruben Amorim keeps the central figure of his midfield, as he had already expressed his desire to continue working with him. However, the head coach has already made it clear that he may not play every match.

Luka Modrić has proven to be a truly outstanding player at 41 years old. At the 2026 World Cup, he started all four matches Croatia played. Not only was he key in his national team’s two victories, but he also provided an assist. Despite his age, he remains in excellent physical condition, making his presence at AC Milan a guaranteed reinforcement for the 2026-27 season in the rebuild of the roster.

Luka Modric of AC Milan.

Modric may be key to unlocking Ricci and Jashari at AC Milan

Luka Modrić was a key figure for AC Milan in the most recent season. Under Massimiliano Allegri, he played 2,864 minutes across 37 matches. As a result, he was the team’s oldest player to record the most minutes played. Amid the reconstruction under Ruben Amorim, the Croatian veteran could be key to helping develop Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari at the Rossoneri.

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During the 2025-26 season, Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari had very little prominence, as they raised serious doubts in several aspects of their game. With this in mind, Luka Modrić can serve as a mentor to both players, helping provide them with more tools to make a greater impact. In addition, they would once again have the opportunity to gradually take on more responsibility, allowing for a slow transition.