USMNT vs Portugal: Projected lineups for 2026 international friendly without Cristiano Ronaldo

The buildup has grown more intense for both teams, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Portugal’s trip to face the USMNT. This international window is the last chance for managers to evaluate which players they will take to the World Cup soon, and the match in Atlanta at 7 PM ET offers a major test for both sides.

The USMNT will be looking to move on from a disappointing performance after fans were left unhappy with the 5-2 loss to Belgium. Mauricio Pochettinohad ruled Chris Richards out for this window, but the defender could be back. Jonny Cardoso is not available after returning to Madrid with an injury.

Much of the attention will be on Ronaldo’s absence from the squad. The forward was not called up for this window because of a lingering issue with his right hamstring, which led Roberto Martínez to give him more rest. Players such as Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva are also out of the team because of physical issues.

USMNT vs. Portugal lineups

Pochettino may use this lineup: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty; Timothy Weah, Tanner Tessmann, Aidan Morris, Antonee Robinson; Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi.

Pulisic couldn’t stand out in the friendly match against Belgium (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Martínez may opt for this lineup: Rui Silva; João Cancelo, Gonçalo Inácio, Vítor Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix; Gonçalo Ramos.

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USMNT and Portugal World Cup groups

With the World Cup approaching, both teams already know the path they will need to navigate in the group stage. The USMNT will be in Group D with Paraguay, Australia and either Turkey or Kosovo, while Portugal are in Group K alongside Uzbekistan, Colombia and either DR Congo or Jamaica.