Lionel Messi continues to shatter age barriers after breaking record that Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric never did in World Cup history

Lionel Messi just unlocked another mind-blowing milestone. The legendary Argentine captain shattered a World Cup record that even Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric never managed to touch. As Argentina fiercely defends its title, Messi is proving age is just a number on soccer’s biggest stage.

The Argentina national team has relied heavily on Messi throughout the 2026 World Cup, and the captain has continued to answer every challenge with decisive performances. His latest accomplishment further strengthens an already unmatched legacy and highlights how he continues to redefine what is possible for players approaching the latter stages of their careers.

Messi’s newest milestone arrived during one of the most memorable matches of the tournament. The Argentina national team produced a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 after trailing by two goals late in the second half.

Messi first provided the assist for Cristian Romero’s goal before scoring the equalizer himself, allowing Enzo Fernandez to complete the turnaround with a dramatic stoppage-time winner. Despite missing a penalty earlier in the match, the Argentine captain refused to let the setback define his evening.

Instead, he played a decisive role in keeping the defending champion’s World Cup dream alive. The victory also sent Argentina into the quarterfinals, where it will continue its pursuit of consecutive World Cup titles.

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The astonishing record that sets Messi apart

The comeback against Egypt also produced another piece of soccer history. According to Opta, 47% of every World Cup goal ever scored by a player aged 38 or older has now been scored by Lionel Messi. What’s more, every one of those goals has come during the 2026 World Cup.

Messi has now scored eight goals at the age of 38 during this tournament, accounting for eight of the 17 goals ever scored by players aged 38 or older in World Cup history. The statistic perfectly illustrates the extraordinary level the Argentine continues to reach long after most players have either retired or accepted significantly reduced roles.

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Standing above World Cup legends

Goals from players aged 38 or older have historically been exceptionally rare.

For decades, Roger Milla stood as the symbol of longevity after scoring four memorable goals for the Cameroon national team during the 1990 World Cup. Other veteran players, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Pepe, added isolated goals across later editions, but the overall total remained remarkably low.

Messi’s extraordinary 2026 campaign has completely reshaped those historical numbers. His eight goals alone nearly equal the combined contributions produced by every other player in that age category throughout World Cup history, underlining just how unprecedented his tournament has become.