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Luka Modric is reportedly considering continuing with Croatia after Slaven Bilić’s appointment

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Luka Modric #10 of Croatia celebrates after earning his 200th cap.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLuka Modric #10 of Croatia celebrates after earning his 200th cap.

Croatia entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the strongest national teams. After reaching the final in 2018 and finishing third in 2022, they appeared destined to shine. However, they were eliminated in the Round of 32, leading to Zlatko Dalić’s dismissal. As a result, Luka Modrić seemed destined to retire from international soccer, but Slaven Bilić’s return has reportedly brought the veteran star closer to continuing his career with the national team.

According to José Félix Díaz, via Diario AS, Luka Modrić closely followed Slaven Bilić’s negotiations with Croatia. During those talks, the veteran midfielder told the new head coach that he was considering continuing to play for the national team under his management. With Bilić’s appointment now confirmed, Modrić has the door open to further extend his international legacy.

Croatia’s new head coach, Slaven Bilić, has already worked with Luka Modrić during his professional career. From 2006 to 2012, he managed the national team in 65 matches, with the midfielder featuring in 50 of them, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists. In addition, José Félix Díaz revealed that the coach and Modrić would often meet in Madrid, highlighting the excellent relationship they share.

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Luka Modrić already became the oldest player to represent Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, at 40 years and 296 days old. Far from being satisfied with his already remarkable legacy, he is aiming to continue adding to his achievements, having been the country’s most influential player of the modern era by a considerable margin. With UEFA Euro 2028 on the horizon, he could leave the door open to continuing his international career.

Luka Modric #10 of Croatia looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Luka Modric #10 of Croatia looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ruben Amorim also opens the door to AC Milan for Modric

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Luka Modrić remained one of AC Milan‘s best players. Despite being the oldest player in the squad, he finished among the team’s most-used players in terms of minutes played. However, the veteran midfielder has yet to renew his contract with the club. As a result, head coach Ruben Amorim has publicly opened the door for him to continue with the team.

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Modrić is a player we absolutely want to keep because of his experience. I have spoken with him twice and, if necessary, I will do so again. He is a key figure, especially in the early stages, to help us keep more possession of the ball. He may not play every match, but we really want to have him with us next season,” revealed Ruben Amorim in early July, as per Diario AS.

Amid the Rossoneri project renewal, Modrić could once again be decisive. Not only would he be key in helping the young players, but also in the Europa League. In addition, Luka would maintain his great importance in the rotation, something that would be key to motivating him. If he does not opt for professional retirement, he could be open to continuing with the team for at least one more season.

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