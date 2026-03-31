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How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Sandro Tonali of Italy
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesSandro Tonali of Italy
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, March 31, 2026
WHERE FS1, ViX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Italy’s push to reclaim a spot on soccer’s biggest stage continues as it collides with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the marquee matchup of the UEFA qualifiers’ second round. The Italians kept their campaign alive with a composed 2-0 result against Northern Ireland, looking determined to avoid a third straight World Cup absence.

They’ll face Bosnia, who rides the momentum of a dramatic penalty shootout triumph over Wales, aiming to secure only its second appearance in tournament history. With both sides carrying urgency and belief into this high-stakes clash, expect a fiercely contested battle from kickoff to the final whistle—this is one you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After defeating Northern Ireland, Italy secured a place in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers playoffs finals. As a result, the Azzurri now face Bosnia and Herzegovina, aiming to book their spot in the anticipated tournament. Here, we will analyze the three possible outcomes of today’s match.

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Video: Sandro Tonali leads Italy to victory in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Northern Ireland

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How to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Italy play against Northern Ireland in the Path A semifinal of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming services.

Italy vs Northern Ireland: Confirmed lineups for UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Italy vs Northern Ireland: Confirmed lineups for UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Italy and Northern Ireland face off in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, vying for a spot in the playoff final. Far from being an easy game, the Azzurri are looking to end an eight-year drought without qualifying for the tournament. Here are the predicted lineups for both sides.

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