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How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Sandro Tonali of Italy in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesSandro Tonali of Italy in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers.

While they are not in their best form, Italy managed to defeat Northern Ireland, thanks to a brilliant performance by Sandro Tonali. With this win, they secured their spot in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers playoffs, but they face a tough challenge ahead. The Azzurri will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina, aiming to return to the 2026 World Cup after missing the last two tournaments, with a win, draw, or loss changing the whole picture.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive as a well-established and solid UEFA side, going five matches unbeaten. Not only have they impressed defensively, but they also boast an effective attack, relying on quick counterattacks and strong aerial play, with Edin Džeko standing out. With this, they will look to defeat Italy for the first time in 30 years, securing their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Italy have managed to enhance their attacking qualities, with the performances of Federico Dimarco and Matteo Politano being key to this. In addition, coach Gennaro Gattuso is opting for a different midfield setup, as only Manuel Locatelli remains a fixed presence. Because of this, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Barella become ideal partners for Moise Kean and Pio Esposito in attack, creating numerical superiority.

Despite their attacking quality, the Azzuri face a difficult challenge: Their defense. Coach Gennaro Gattuso has world-class players such as Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori, and Gianluca Mancini. However, they do not excel in aerial play, something that exposes them against Edin Džeko. In addition, their high pressing leaves space in behind, meaning counterattacks from Bosnia and Herzegovina could be key.

Italy stars Sandro Tonali (C), Mateo Retegui (L) and Moise Kean (R),

Sandro Tonali (C) of Italy celebrates with his team-mates Mateo Retegui (L) and Moise Kean (R).

How could Italy’s win affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

In case Italy secure a victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina, they will earn a direct spot in the 2026 World Cup. With this, the Azzurri have ended their two-tournament drought of failing to qualify for the highly anticipated tournament. However, coach Gennaro Gattuso faces a tough challenge: To restore the team to prominence, as they have failed to reach the final stages since their 2006 victory—a stage they have historically dominated.

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Video: Sandro Tonali leads Italy to victory in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Northern Ireland

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Video: Sandro Tonali leads Italy to victory in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Northern Ireland

How could Italy’s draw affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Unlike the group stage, Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet in a single-leg knockout match. Therefore, a draw in today’s game would lead to two 15-minute extra-time periods, aiming to determine a clear winner. In case it remains undecided, they would settle it through a penalty shootout, with the winner securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

How could Italy’s defeat affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

If Italy are defeated in today’s game, the Azzurri would become the first FIFA World Cup-winning national team in being absent in three consecutives editions. Moreover, Bosnia and Herzegovina would secure a direct spot in the tournament, attending for their second time as 2014 edition was their last one. Nonetheless, coach Sergej Barbarez holds a key task: Advancing past the group stage for the first time in its history.

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