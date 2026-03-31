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How Poland’s win, draw, or loss against Sweden today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Robert Lewandowski (left) and Viktor Gyokeres (right)
© /Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski (left) and Viktor Gyokeres (right)

The stakes could not be higher as Poland prepares to face Sweden in a decisive play-off final. The outcome of this clash is far more than just a victory or defeat, as it carries major implications for the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with only one team advancing.

There is a sense of déjà vu surrounding this encounter, as Poland previously overcame Sweden in a similar high-pressure scenario to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This time, however, the dynamic feels different, with Sweden enjoying home advantage and stronger recent momentum.

Despite contrasting journeys to the final, both national sides arrive with belief and purpose. Poland has relied on resilience and experience, while Sweden has rediscovered attacking confidence at just the right moment. The margins are expected to be razor-thin, with individual brilliance likely to determine the outcome.

Road to the Playoffs Final: Two different paths

Sweden enters the final in strong form, guided by head coach Graham Potter. The Scandinavian side secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Ukraine in the semi-final, powered by a stunning hat-trick from Viktor Gyokeres. That performance not only showcased attacking quality but also restored confidence after a difficult qualifying campaign.

Poland, on the other hand, had to fight much harder to reach this stage. Under the guidance of Jan Urban, they came from behind to defeat Albania 2-1, with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski. The performance highlighted their experience and ability to deliver under pressure.

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Statistically, Poland appears more balanced, boasting stronger defensive numbers and greater attacking volume. Sweden, however, brings efficiency and form, making this one of the most evenly matched finals in the European play-offs.

How Poland’s win, draw, or loss could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

If Poland wins (Sweden loses):

  • Poland qualifies directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
  • Sweden is eliminated from the qualification process.
  • Poland secures one of UEFA’s final available spots, joining the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia in Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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If the match ends in a draw:

  • The game proceeds to extra time and potentially penalties
  • There is no final draw outcome, as one team must win.
  • The eventual winner qualifies, while the loser is eliminated.

If Poland loses (Sweden wins):

  • Sweden qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
  • Poland is eliminated despite reaching the play-off final.
  • Sweden officially claims UEFA’s final playoff qualification slot, joining the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia in Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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