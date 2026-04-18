Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Antonio Conte nears Italy head coach role as Napoli’s De Laurentiis reportedly considers sacking him

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Napoli's coach Antonio Conte looks on during the Serie A match.
© Enrico Locci/Getty ImagesNapoli's coach Antonio Conte looks on during the Serie A match.

Antonio Conte has managed to impress with his performances at SSC Napoli, winning the 2025–26 Serie A and the 2025–26 Italian Super Cup. Following his impact, he has emerged as the favourite candidate to coach Italy amid their rebuilt. Despite having a contract until 2027, he is moving closer to the national team role, as president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly considering dismissing him at the end of the season.

According to Paolo Bargiggia, via AreaNapoli, the future of Antonio Conte at SSC Napoli is not entirely secure, as president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not fully convinced by his performance this season. As a result, he is reportedly open to facilitating the coach’s departure to the Italy national team, as it would represent an ideal solution by avoiding the need to pay a costly dismissal.

Following the departure of Gennaro Gattuso, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) is planning a significant overhaul of their project. In the search for a leader, Conte has emerged as a strong option, having previously managed the Azzurri and possessing extensive knowledge of Serie A. Additionally, Napoli would reportedly be willing to ease his exit—something that would not be the case with Massimiliano Allegri, who remains a key figure at AC Milan.

While Napoli have remained one of the top teams in Serie A, they have failed to get involved in the race for the league title. Trailing AC Milan by 12 points, they have yet to find their best form, highlighting the decline of Antonio Conte and his project. Furthermore, the Italian side is coming off a tough loss to Lazio, which exposed the team’s major problems and leaves Conte on the brink of leaving at the end of the season—either to another Italian club or out of a job.

Antonio Conte coach of Napoli reacts during the Serie A match.

Antonio Conte coach of Napoli reacts during the Serie A match.

Conte may be an immediate solution, but not an ideal one for Italy

After missing three consecutive World Cup editions, the Italy do not need continuity—they need a full reset. This means committing to younger players and driving a necessary generational overhaul to rebuild the national team. With that in mind, Antonio Conte may not be the ideal fit, as he represents more of a short-term solution for a project that requires a long-term vision and sustainable development.

Advertisement
Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti pinpoints key problem behind Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualification disaster

see also

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti pinpoints key problem behind Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualification disaster

Antonio Conte is one of Italy’s most successful coaches and a global figure in the sport. However, he is not typically known for investing in young players or long-term projects, having had short tenures at every team he has managed. As a result, players like Francesco Camarda, Pietro Comuzzo, Michael Kyode, Samuele Inacio, and others could be left out, cutting short their development, as he tends to rely on veteran, proven players.

In pursuit of a full rebuild, FIGC may need a more attack-minded coach who is willing to trust young players, making Pep Guardiola one of the most ideal candidates. Turning again to profiles like Roberto Mancini, Massimiliano Allegri, or Antonio Conte would mean continuing a sporting project that has not delivered results and clearly requires renewal—potentially representing a step backward rather than forward.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti pinpoints key problem behind Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualification disaster

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti pinpoints key problem behind Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualification disaster

As the dust settles on another painful World Cup qualification collapse, the voice of one of the game’s most respected figures has cut through the noise.

Christian Pulisic on alert as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly sets key conditions to stay amid Italy interest

Christian Pulisic on alert as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly sets key conditions to stay amid Italy interest

Christian Pulisic finds himself under the spotlight as Massimiliano Allegri’s influence in Italian soccer continues to grow amid rising speculation about a potential Italy national team appointment, with the situation at Milan becoming increasingly tense.

Cesc Fabregas turns down joining Italy as head coach of the national team: ‘There is quite a lot of free time’

Cesc Fabregas turns down joining Italy as head coach of the national team: ‘There is quite a lot of free time’

After shining strongly with Como 1907 in Serie A, Cesc Fabregas has emerged as one of the leading candidates to manage Italy national team amid their rebuild. However, the Spaniard coach has publicly rejected this opportunity, keeping his focus elsewhere.

Christian Pulisic monitors situation as Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri drops cryptic hint on Italy future after 2026 World Cup qualification blow

Christian Pulisic monitors situation as Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri drops cryptic hint on Italy future after 2026 World Cup qualification blow

The backdrop of Italy’s national team crisis has unexpectedly drawn Allegri into the spotlight, with speculation intensifying about his potential future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo