Antonio Conte nears Italy head coach role as Napoli’s De Laurentiis reportedly considers sacking him

Antonio Conte has managed to impress with his performances at SSC Napoli, winning the 2025–26 Serie A and the 2025–26 Italian Super Cup. Following his impact, he has emerged as the favourite candidate to coach Italy amid their rebuilt. Despite having a contract until 2027, he is moving closer to the national team role, as president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly considering dismissing him at the end of the season.

According to Paolo Bargiggia, via AreaNapoli, the future of Antonio Conte at SSC Napoli is not entirely secure, as president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not fully convinced by his performance this season. As a result, he is reportedly open to facilitating the coach’s departure to the Italy national team, as it would represent an ideal solution by avoiding the need to pay a costly dismissal.

Following the departure of Gennaro Gattuso, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) is planning a significant overhaul of their project. In the search for a leader, Conte has emerged as a strong option, having previously managed the Azzurri and possessing extensive knowledge of Serie A. Additionally, Napoli would reportedly be willing to ease his exit—something that would not be the case with Massimiliano Allegri, who remains a key figure at AC Milan.

While Napoli have remained one of the top teams in Serie A, they have failed to get involved in the race for the league title. Trailing AC Milan by 12 points, they have yet to find their best form, highlighting the decline of Antonio Conte and his project. Furthermore, the Italian side is coming off a tough loss to Lazio, which exposed the team’s major problems and leaves Conte on the brink of leaving at the end of the season—either to another Italian club or out of a job.

Antonio Conte coach of Napoli reacts during the Serie A match.

Conte may be an immediate solution, but not an ideal one for Italy

After missing three consecutive World Cup editions, the Italy do not need continuity—they need a full reset. This means committing to younger players and driving a necessary generational overhaul to rebuild the national team. With that in mind, Antonio Conte may not be the ideal fit, as he represents more of a short-term solution for a project that requires a long-term vision and sustainable development.

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Antonio Conte is one of Italy’s most successful coaches and a global figure in the sport. However, he is not typically known for investing in young players or long-term projects, having had short tenures at every team he has managed. As a result, players like Francesco Camarda, Pietro Comuzzo, Michael Kyode, Samuele Inacio, and others could be left out, cutting short their development, as he tends to rely on veteran, proven players.

In pursuit of a full rebuild, FIGC may need a more attack-minded coach who is willing to trust young players, making Pep Guardiola one of the most ideal candidates. Turning again to profiles like Roberto Mancini, Massimiliano Allegri, or Antonio Conte would mean continuing a sporting project that has not delivered results and clearly requires renewal—potentially representing a step backward rather than forward.