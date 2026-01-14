Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Taca de Portugal
Comments

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Nicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesNicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Porto vs Benfica
WHAT Taca de Portugal
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Wednesday, January 14, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RTPi, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español and Tubi
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A marquee clash highlights the Taca de Portugal quarterfinals as rivals Porto and Benfica square off in a matchup that feels worthy of a final. League-leading Porto arrive as the Primeira Liga’s most reliable and well-rounded side.

Benfica, on the other hand, counter with a dangerous, high-variance attack capable of changing the game in an instant. With a semifinal spot and bragging rights at stake, this derby promises nonstop intensity—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs Benfica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Thiago Silva targets Brazil’s all-time World Cup record with Porto move at 41

Thiago Silva targets Brazil’s all-time World Cup record with Porto move at 41

Porto have agreed to sign Thiago Silva, who will aim to set an all-time record with the Brazil national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch Porto vs Estrela in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Porto vs Estrela in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Porto and Estrela square off in a Matchday 14 Primeira Liga contest during the 2025/26 season. Check below for complete game information, including kickoff time and TV and streaming coverage options in the USA.

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Porto square off against Benfica in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Check out all the key details here, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV or via streaming platforms.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly faces tough competition for Manchester United head coaching role ahead of the 2026-27 season

Thomas Tuchel reportedly faces tough competition for Manchester United head coaching role ahead of the 2026-27 season

While Michael Carrick has recently been appointed as interim manager, Manchester United still consider Thomas Tuchel their top choice for manager for the 2026-27 season. However, the German faces now stiff competition, as the Red Devils have added another strong candidate.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo