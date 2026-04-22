How to watch Porto vs Sporting CP in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs Sporting CP on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Porto vs Sporting CP
|WHAT
|Primeira Liga
|WHEN
|3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and RTPi
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
A trip to the Taça de Portugal final hangs in the balance as Portuguese heavyweights clash in a decisive semifinal second leg loaded with intensity and pressure. Sporting CP enter with a narrow 1-0 edge from the first meeting, putting Porto in a must-deliver situation on their home turf.
Backed by their crowd, Porto will look to flip the tie and keep their title hopes alive, but overturning the deficit against a disciplined Sporting side won’t come easy in what shapes up as a tightly contested showdown.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Porto vs Sporting CP and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.