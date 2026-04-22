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How to watch Porto vs Sporting CP in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Pedro Goncalves of Sporting CP
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesPedro Goncalves of Sporting CP
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs Sporting CP on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Porto vs Sporting CP
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and RTPi
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A trip to the Taça de Portugal final hangs in the balance as Portuguese heavyweights clash in a decisive semifinal second leg loaded with intensity and pressure. Sporting CP enter with a narrow 1-0 edge from the first meeting, putting Porto in a must-deliver situation on their home turf.

Backed by their crowd, Porto will look to flip the tie and keep their title hopes alive, but overturning the deficit against a disciplined Sporting side won’t come easy in what shapes up as a tightly contested showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs Sporting CP and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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