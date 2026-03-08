Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan in Serie A clash

Throughout the 2025–26 season, AC Milan and Inter Milan have dominated Serie A convincingly. While the Nerazzurri have managed to remain league leaders, Massimiliano Allegri’s side are following closely behind Because of this, they face each other today in an exciting derby, with both teams looking to move closer to the league title. Given the Rossoneri’s need to secure a victory, they are closely monitoring Christian Pulisic’s fitness ahead of the match.

Following returning from his injury, Christian Pulisic has managed to stay in full physical condition, avoiding any relapses. For this reason, the USMNT star is expected to start against Inter Milan, as he remains one of the team’s most important players. Although he is not currently in his best form, he could look to make this match his triumphant return to his top level, which could make him decisive.

Alongside the USMNT star, coach Allegri could rely on Rafael Leão, a duo that has proven to be quite effective throughout the season. However, Christopher Nkunku could have a key role off the bench, something he has often done in recent matches. In addition, Adrien Rabiot could once again be a decisive factor in organizing the attack, looking to be influential against the Nerazzurri.

Inter Milan remain the sole leaders of Serie A, holding a 10-point advantage over AC Milan. Despite this, they face growing pressure, as they were recently eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bodø Glimt, meaning fans may not accept another defeat. In addition, coach Cristian Chivu’s position could be at risk, as he lost the last derby — something that has raised concerns among supporters.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan shoots past Diego Carlos and Jacobo Ramon of Como 1907

AC Milan predicted lineup vs. Inter Milan

Despite Christian Pulisic being in full physical condition, AC Milan still have three significant absences for the match against Inter Milan: Matteo Gabbia, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Santiago Gimenez. Because of this, coach Massimiliano Allegri could aim to keep a lineup quite similar to that of previous games, relying on Rabiot, Luka Modric and Youssouf Fofana in midfield. In addition, Strahinja Pavlovic is once again expected to lead the defense.

With this in mind, the Rossoneri could play as follows: Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic; Alexis Saelemaekers, Youssouf Fofana, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Davide Bartesaghi; Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic.

Inter Milan predicted lineup vs. AC Milan

Not only AC Milan face major absences, as Inter Milan will also be without their top scorer Lautaro Martínez due to a calf injury. Because of this, coach Cristian Chivu is expected to rely on Marcus Thuram and Pio Esposito. Alongside this, the Nerazzurri could maintain their consistency in midfield, keeping Piotr Zielinski, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Nicolò Barella. With this, they aim to secure a victory to consolidate their lead at the top of the table.

Considering this, the Nerazzurri could lineup as follows: Yann Sommer; Yann Bisseck, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Pio Esposito.

