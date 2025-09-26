Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Primeira Liga
Comments

How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Samuel Dahl of SL Benfica
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesSamuel Dahl of SL Benfica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Benfica vs Gil Vicente
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Friday, September 26, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, GolTV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Benfica enter this weekend’s matchup still reeling from a rocky start to the campaign, first stumbling out of the gate in their opener and then dropping more points in a 1-1 draw with struggling Rio Ave. That result left As Aguias frustrated and gave rival Porto more breathing room at the top of the standings.

Now, pressure is mounting as Benfica turns their attention to Gil Vicente, a team that’s exceeded expectations with 13 points and has shown it’s more than capable of challenging Portugal’s traditional powers. With Gil Vicente looking to make a statement and Benfica desperate to get back on track, this is shaping up to be a pivotal showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica host Rio Ave for a Matchday 1 showdown in the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Discover all the game information, including kickoff schedules and broadcasting options for both TV and streaming services.

How to watch AVS vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch AVS vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

AVS will face Benfica in a Matchday 6 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Here’s everything you need to know, including game details, kickoff times, and where to watch live on TV or through streaming platforms.

How to watch Benfica vs Santa Clara in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Benfica vs Santa Clara in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica take on Santa Clara in a Matchday 5 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Here you can find all the key information, including game details, kickoff schedule, and how to watch live on TV or through streaming services.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Ittihad host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the U.S. can watch every moment, with kickoff times and full broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo