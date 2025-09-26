Trending topics:
Lionel Messi reacts to Sergio Busquets’ retirement, recalls shared history at Barcelona and Inter Miami

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammate Sergio Busquets #5 after scoring a goal.
Sergio Busquets announced today that he is ending his professional career after nearly two decades at the highest level of global soccer. The news sparked reactions from numerous stars, including his longtime teammate at Barcelona and Inter Miami, Lionel Messi.

Messi responded with a heartfelt comment on the Instagram post where Busquets made the announcement, offering emotional words for the Spanish midfielder: “Together almost from start to finish… It was a luxury to have enjoyed your football, Busi. And we still have a little more to go!”

Messi’s comment on Instagram.

* Developing story

