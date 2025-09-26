Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Friday, September 26, 2025
WHERE FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Match Overview

The Saudi Pro League is serving up one of its biggest matchups of the year as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr clash with Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad in a battle of unbeaten heavyweights. Both sides have started the season 3-0, but their paths have looked a bit different.

Al Nassr have steamrolled opponents with 12 goals scored and just one allowed, while Al Ittihad bring balance, firepower, and plenty of momentum into a test that could reshape the top of the table. Don’t miss a second of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
