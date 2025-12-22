How to watch Benfica vs Famalicao in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica vs Famalicao on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Benfica vs Famalicao WHAT Primeira Liga WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Monday, December 22, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT. and GolTV Espanol

Match Overview

This Primeira Liga showdown carries real weight for both sides as Benfica look to protect their place near the top of the table. The Lisbon giants sit third with 32 points, trailing league-leading Porto by eight and chasing Sporting by three in the battle for a Champions League spot, leaving them with virtually no margin for error.

Standing in the way is a hungry Famalicao squad still in the mix for European qualification, just three points off the pace for the final continental berth, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest with postseason implications on both ends of the pitch—one fans won’t want to miss when the opening whistle blows.

With Fubo, you can watch Benfica vs Famalicao and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

