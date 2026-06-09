Why Cameroon is missing the 2026 World Cup

There will be some notable absences at the 2026 World Cup, and Cameroon are one of the surprises missing from the tournament. Even with all the history Cameroon have in this competition, they failed to qualify.

The national team that represents Cameroon finished second in their final-round group. Only the winners of each of the nine groups qualified directly, with the best four runners-up heading to a playoff for a place in the intercontinental matches.

Their 19 points in 10 matches were behind Cape Verde’s 23, but enough for the next round. This brief playoff of four teams saw them eliminated in the semifinals against DR Congo, who ended up qualifying after an extra-time victory over Jamaica in the interconfederation playoff.

Cameroon’s World Cup history

This country has mostly been seen as a tough rival for anyone, as it is the African team with the most World Cup participations. Their total of eight appearances began in 1982 and gave them the record.

Milla remains an icon of the sport beyond just Cameroon (Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for Golden Foot)

In the last editions, they have been plagued by inconsistency after qualifying, which can be seen in how early they returned from the competition, with only one run beyond the group stage.

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They were especially notable in 1990, not just because of the presence of Roger Milla, who was 38 years old and had his famous celebrations, but also for defeating the defending champions Argentina in their opening match and putting themselves on the map for casual fans.

The best performance

Getting out of the group only once means that is their best performance, but it was not just a good one. Cameroon’s run in 1990 should remain in the history books for everything they did after their first match. They were able to reach the round of 16, where they beat Colombia with two Milla goals in extra time. This was followed by a 3-2 defeat to England in the quarterfinals also after extra time.