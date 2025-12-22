Trending topics:
Dani Carvajal faces uncertain future: Real Madrid reportedly make a tough call on the veteran’s tenure

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid sitting in the bench.

Dani Carvajal has firmly established himself as one of the world’s most dominant right-backs. Key in both defense and offense, the Spaniard has become one of Real Madrid’s most influential players over the past decade, with many considering him the best in his position in the club’s history. However, injuries have disrupted his current form, casting uncertainty on his future, as the Spanish club has reportedly made a decision regarding his tenure.

According to reports from El Nacional, Real Madrid have made the decision not to renew Dani Carvajal’s contract, as the club is determined to carry out a full overhaul of its defensive line. With his deal set to expire in June 2026, the Spaniard could be on course to become a free agent following the serious knee injury he suffered in late October 2025. As a result, the 33-year-old star would bring an end to his 12-year tenure with the club.

While his continuity is not fully assured, Dani Carvajal is pushing for a return to the pitch scheduled for mid-January 2026. According to Marca, the veteran’s return to the roster is considered a priority due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury, as well as Carvajal’s on-field impact. In addition, the veteran is reportedly using his “vacation” period to accelerate his comeback to the team.

Although Dani Carvajal has dealt with serious physical issues since 2024, the Spaniard has always delivered for Real Madrid, proving that he only needs to return to peak fitness to regain his influence. Moreover, Trent has failed to establish himself as a regular starter, leaving significant defensive gaps and limited offensive impact, which raises doubts about a potential departure of the veteran.

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.

Dani Carvajal sows a defining legacy at Real Madrid

Unlike legends such as Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Daniel Carvajal forged a completely distinct legacy at Real Madrid, comparable to that of Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez. Having been developed through the club’s academy, he managed to establish himself among the greatest players in the club’s history, which is unusual and makes him the last player to achieve it.

Kylian Mbappe delivers his take on Cristiano Ronaldo after tying his Real Madrid record: ‘I wanted to give him a shout-out’

Kylian Mbappe delivers his take on Cristiano Ronaldo after tying his Real Madrid record: ‘I wanted to give him a shout-out’

Carvajal’s influence extends beyond his decisive impact on the pitch; he became Real Madrid’s most vocal leader following Sergio Ramos’ departure. Through his leadership, the Spaniard has become a pivotal figure in the dressing room, playing a crucial role in helping newly arrived players adapt. Moreover, he has clinched six UEFA Champions League titles, surpassing the total number won by Barcelona in the competition, all while being a product of the club’s academy.

