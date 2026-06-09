Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Cristiano Ronaldo
Comments

‘People think Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy’: Former teammate Danilo praises Portugal legend

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Danilo (L) of Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.
© Alexandre Schneider & Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesDanilo (L) of Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left his mark on every single club he’s played for, influencing not only the fans but also his own teammates with his unwavering dedication. Reflecting on his time playing alongside him, Brazilian defender Danilo praised the Portugal legend and pushed back against the myth surrounding him, claiming that “people think Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy.

While reflecting on legendary locker room figures like Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini during his time at Juventus in an interview with The Athletic, Danilo addressed about how Ronaldo was like as a teammate: “I’d played with him at Madrid (too). In Turin, he was more experienced but still scoring a lot of goals, still professional all the time. He pushed you, made you perform at your best in training, in games.

First at Real Madrid and later at Juventus, Danilo had the privilege of sharing a locker room with Ronaldo across two different clubs, lifting major silverware together including the 2015-16 and 2016-17 UEFA Champions League titles. Yet, beyond his game-winning performances on the pitch, it was Ronaldo’s daily intensity in training that truly made his presence felt.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Brazilian full-back then offered some insight into the contrast between Ronaldo’s public persona and the man his teammates knew. “People think Cristiano is like an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy who would laugh and have a good time with his family. But of course, Cristiano lives for football, in almost everything that he does, to be better every day,” Danilo added.

Danilo (R) of Juventus FC celebrates with his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo (L) after scoring the opening goal.

Danilo (R) of Juventus FC celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (L) after scoring the opening goal.

Now 34 years old and playing out the twilight of his career with Flamengo, Danilo still managed to secure a spot on Brazil’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti holds Danilo in high regard, valuing the veteran right-back’s leadership qualities and tournament experience even if he is no longer at the absolute peak of his physical powers.

Advertisement
Beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: 9 icons playing their last World Cup in 2026

see also

Beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: 9 icons playing their last World Cup in 2026

Having shared a locker room with one of the greatest players ever and now playing under one of the most decorated managers in soccer history, Danilo drew a striking parallel between the two: “Ancelotti is like Cristiano. One of the most famous people in football, yet he lives the days with us like a normal person. He’s humble, and this is one of the most important abilities of champions. He won a lot, but he works as if he has won nothing.

Ronaldo’s lasting impact on Danilo

Upon arriving at Juventus in 2019, Danilo spent two more seasons alongside Ronaldo before the forward’s high-profile return to Manchester United in 2021. Even so, that window was more than enough for the Brazilian to forge a tight bond with the Portugal captain, leading to a heartfelt send-off when Ronaldo departed Italy.

In a past Instagram post, the veteran defender dedicated a special message to his longtime teammate: “It was a pleasure to share two successful years with you, and also to learn from you every day how to be stronger in every situation, to be a fighter and to be extremely professional! Thanks for the friendship that we have made during this time. I wish you all the best for the next step. Keep making people happy!

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ruben Amorim's first Manchester United signing: Ex-Manchester City player incoming?

Ruben Amorim's first Manchester United signing: Ex-Manchester City player incoming?

Ruben Amorim's early transfer activity at Manchester United is already shaping up to be quite different from his predecessor. His interest in Danilo suggests a willingness to prioritize experience and immediate impact over the club's usual focus on younger talent.

Juventus close gap at the top of Serie A with late 1-0 win

Juventus close gap at the top of Serie A with late 1-0 win

Juventus left it late to beat Udinese by 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday night. This was the Bianconeri’s eighth consecutive league victory without conceding a goal. The result meant that Juventus have closed the gap to just four points to league leaders Napoli who have a game in hand. Brazilian defender […]

Why Dominik Szoboszlai will not feature at the 2026 World Cup

Why Dominik Szoboszlai will not feature at the 2026 World Cup

There are some players missing in the list of participants at the 2026 World Cup, with Dominik Szoboszlai being one of them.

Video: Lionel Messi scores penalty for Argentina vs Iceland in final friendly before 2026 World Cup

Video: Lionel Messi scores penalty for Argentina vs Iceland in final friendly before 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi jumped on the field, and in just three minutes, scored from the penalty spot against Iceland to extend Argentina's lead in their last friendly prior to the World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo