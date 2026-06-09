‘People think Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy’: Former teammate Danilo praises Portugal legend

Cristiano Ronaldo has left his mark on every single club he’s played for, influencing not only the fans but also his own teammates with his unwavering dedication. Reflecting on his time playing alongside him, Brazilian defender Danilo praised the Portugal legend and pushed back against the myth surrounding him, claiming that “people think Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy.“

While reflecting on legendary locker room figures like Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini during his time at Juventus in an interview with The Athletic, Danilo addressed about how Ronaldo was like as a teammate: “I’d played with him at Madrid (too). In Turin, he was more experienced but still scoring a lot of goals, still professional all the time. He pushed you, made you perform at your best in training, in games.“

First at Real Madrid and later at Juventus, Danilo had the privilege of sharing a locker room with Ronaldo across two different clubs, lifting major silverware together including the 2015-16 and 2016-17 UEFA Champions League titles. Yet, beyond his game-winning performances on the pitch, it was Ronaldo’s daily intensity in training that truly made his presence felt.

The Brazilian full-back then offered some insight into the contrast between Ronaldo’s public persona and the man his teammates knew. “People think Cristiano is like an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy who would laugh and have a good time with his family. But of course, Cristiano lives for football, in almost everything that he does, to be better every day,” Danilo added.

Danilo (R) of Juventus FC celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (L) after scoring the opening goal.

Now 34 years old and playing out the twilight of his career with Flamengo, Danilo still managed to secure a spot on Brazil’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti holds Danilo in high regard, valuing the veteran right-back’s leadership qualities and tournament experience even if he is no longer at the absolute peak of his physical powers.

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Having shared a locker room with one of the greatest players ever and now playing under one of the most decorated managers in soccer history, Danilo drew a striking parallel between the two: “Ancelotti is like Cristiano. One of the most famous people in football, yet he lives the days with us like a normal person. He’s humble, and this is one of the most important abilities of champions. He won a lot, but he works as if he has won nothing.“

Ronaldo’s lasting impact on Danilo

Upon arriving at Juventus in 2019, Danilo spent two more seasons alongside Ronaldo before the forward’s high-profile return to Manchester United in 2021. Even so, that window was more than enough for the Brazilian to forge a tight bond with the Portugal captain, leading to a heartfelt send-off when Ronaldo departed Italy.

In a past Instagram post, the veteran defender dedicated a special message to his longtime teammate: “It was a pleasure to share two successful years with you, and also to learn from you every day how to be stronger in every situation, to be a fighter and to be extremely professional! Thanks for the friendship that we have made during this time. I wish you all the best for the next step. Keep making people happy!“

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