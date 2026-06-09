Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Why Dominik Szoboszlai will not feature at the 2026 World Cup

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Szoboszlai won't be participating this time
© Hrach Khachatryan/Getty ImagesSzoboszlai won't be participating this time

As has often happened in this competition over the years, some great players are missing. For the 2026 World Cup, the list of players not present is not too long thanks to the expansion to 48 teams, but Dominik Szoboszlai did not make the cut.

The reason Szoboszlai will not be in the competition is that his country did not qualify. Hungary was a major part of the sport in its early days, with some memorable names, though not so much in recent years.

In UEFA qualifying, they finished third in their group behind Portugal and the Republic of Ireland. With only the group winner earning a direct spot and the runners-up reaching a playoff, Hungary were out of contention after a very poor campaign.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Hungary’s World Cup history

In the modern era, it is normal to see Hungary outside the World Cup after they have not been able to produce teams good enough in recent years, failing to qualify since 1986. However, that is not the full story of a country that once dominated the sport.

The Liverpool midfielder couldn’t lift Hungary (Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The Liverpool midfielder couldn’t lift Hungary (Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

When looking at the list of finals since the tournament was created in 1930, Hungary is probably the most surprising country to feature in it given how often they have failed to qualify in recent decades.

Advertisement
What is 7a0 — Sete a Zero? How to play the viral World Cup browser game taking over social media

see also

What is 7a0 — Sete a Zero? How to play the viral World Cup browser game taking over social media

Their nine appearances show that they were not always absent. During the 1950s, Hungary was the most dominant team, as Ferenc Puskás showed his talent, but he was not alone in the lineup of the Mighty Magyars, who revolutionized the way the game was played at the time.

The best performance

Their best performance came in 1954, when they made a brilliant run highlighted by an 8-3 group-stage win over strong Germany, only to lose to them in the final by 3-2 in the match known as the “Miracle of Bern”. They were also finalists in 1938 before losing 4-2 to Italy.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Lionel Messi scores penalty for Argentina vs Iceland in final friendly before 2026 World Cup

Video: Lionel Messi scores penalty for Argentina vs Iceland in final friendly before 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi jumped on the field, and in just three minutes, scored from the penalty spot against Iceland to extend Argentina's lead in their last friendly prior to the World Cup.

‘People think Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy’: Former teammate Danilo praises Portugal legend

‘People think Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy’: Former teammate Danilo praises Portugal legend

Former Real Madrid an Juventus teammate Danilo praised the Portugal legend claiming that "people think Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy."

Why Cameroon is missing the 2026 World Cup

Why Cameroon is missing the 2026 World Cup

Among the surprising teams that did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup can be Cameroon as they failed their task.

What is 7a0 — Sete a Zero? How to play the viral World Cup browser game taking over social media

What is 7a0 — Sete a Zero? How to play the viral World Cup browser game taking over social media

The browser game taking over social media is 7a0, in which you must become the champion.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo