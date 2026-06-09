9 World Cup records that could be broken at the 2026 tournament

Some of the greatest players in the history of the sport have left a major mark on the World Cup since it began. While many of those records still stand, several could be broken at the 2026 tournament.

As has often been the case over the years, there are two names to watch when it comes to records: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Whether for longevity or pure talent, both legends could add new marks in this edition.

They are not the only players who could reach historic heights in the coming weeks. The main name after them chasing history is Kylian Mbappé, while Harry Kane and even Guillermo Ochoa could also leave their mark on the tournament.

Most all-time World Cup goals

This may be the most interesting record to watch. It is currently held by Miroslav Klose, who scored 16 goals for Germany in his career. The main challengers are Messi with 13 and Mbappé with 12.

Klose holds the record with 16 goals (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Most World Cup match appearances

This record should be broken if nothing unusual happens, because it is held by Messi with 26 appearances. That means every time Argentina take the field with him in the lineup, the record grows.

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see also Beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: 9 icons playing their last World Cup in 2026

Most individual World Cup match wins

While soccer is not usually viewed as an individual sport, it can still be revealing to see which players have won the most matches. Before the competition begins, the record is held by Klose with 17 wins for Germany, but Messi is right behind him with 16.

Most World Cup tournaments played

Player longevity has increased so much in recent years, thanks in part to advances in sports science and technology, that this record has two players ready to make their sixth World Cup in Messi and Ronaldo. Ochoa was called up for a sixth tournament, but he did not play in 2006 or 2010. This record also includes Lothar Matthäus, Antonio Carbajal, Rafael Márquez, and Andrés Guardado.

Oldest goalscorer in a knockout match

This record could be challenged by several players, because Pepe was 39 years and 283 days old when he scored for Portugal against Switzerland in the round of 16 in Qatar. However, this edition features several big names who could break it, including Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, and Edin Džeko. With the addition of an extra knockout round after the group stage, this record looks more reachable.

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Most players over 40 in a single tournament

In the past, it was not common to see players over 40 at the biggest stage. However, that has become more normal. The record was just one in different editions, and it should be shattered this time. The players over 40 are Ronaldo, Modrić, Džeko, Manuel Neuer, Craig Gordon, Ochoa, Vozinha, and Fernando Muslera.

Oldest outfield player in a World Cup final

Goalkeepers were historically the position that allowed players to stay active until later ages. When focusing only on outfield players, Nílton Santos stands out. The legendary left back was in Brazil’s lineup in 1962 at 37 years and 32 days. Messi and Ronaldo are the obvious names that could break this record, while Otamendi would need a Messi absence in a hypothetical final.

Captaining back-to-back World Cup titles

This record could only be broken by Messi, as Argentina are the defending champions. There were two teams that repeated as champions in the past, but their captains did not remain the same for different reasons. Italy’s 1934 title was captained by Giampiero Combi, who retired afterward and passed the armband to Giuseppe Meazza. Brazil’s captain in 1958 was Hilderaldo Bellini as the central defender. For the country, it is traditional that only a player in the starting lineup can be captain, so even though he was in the squad in 1962, the captain that year was Mauro Ramos.

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Winning the Golden Boot twice

No player in World Cup history has ever won the Golden Boot twice, which could happen in this edition. The list includes three players who could do it, as the active former winners are Mbappé, Kane, and James Rodríguez, the last three holders of the prize.