Video: Lionel Messi scores penalty for Argentina vs Iceland in final friendly before 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi started the match against Iceland off the bench as part of a careful strategy by head coach Lionel Scaloni to manage his workload and avoid any potential injury setbacks ahead of the beginning of the 2026 World Cup. However, it took the superstar just minutes after stepping onto the pitch to make his mark, extending Argentina‘s lead from the penalty spot.

Entering the match in the second half immediately following the cooling break in the 70th minute, Messi quickly asserted himself by controlling possession in midfield and slipping a clinical through ball to Lautaro Martinez. Finding himself one-on-one with Elias Olafsson, the striker saw his initial effort nearing the post but managed to draw a penalty after being brought down by the rushing goalkeeper.

On just his fourth touch of the match, Messi stepped up to take the spot-kick, and although Olafsson guessed the correct side, the Inter Miami star slotted a precise finish into the top right corner just out of the keeper’s reach. With the conversion, the forward doubled Argentina’s advantage just two minutes after his introduction.

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With the strike, Messi inflated his staggering international tallies to 117 goals and 61 assists in 198 caps, while simultaneously reaching 911 all-time career goals. His impact didn’t stop there, either; the captain orchestrated Argentina’s third and final goal of the evening, dropping a perfectly weighted ball into the box to Rodrigo De Paul, who squared it for Thiago Almada to tap home and wrap up the 3-0 victory just one week before their World Cup debut.

Messi breaks 69-year-old record with Argentina

Messi has already claimed countless records throughout his legendary career for both club and country, and he stands a chance to shatter even more during the 2026 World Cup. Yet, even before the tournament officially kicks off, the talismanic forward has already rewritten the history books by eclipsing an international milestone that had stood for nearly seven decades.

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By finding the back of the net against Iceland, Lionel Messi became the oldest player ever to score a goal for the Argentina national team. The legendary playmaker now claims sole possession of the record at 38 years, 11 months, and 14 days old.

The historic benchmark was originally established by iconic striker Angel Labruna back on July 7, 1957, and for the last 69 years, no one had been able to dethrone him until now. The legendary River Plate forward had set the record during a 2-1 friendly victory over bitter rivals Brazil, scoring at the age of 38 years, 9 months, and 8 days old.