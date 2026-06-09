Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Video: Lionel Messi scores penalty for Argentina vs Iceland in final friendly before 2026 World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Zambia.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Zambia.

Lionel Messi started the match against Iceland off the bench as part of a careful strategy by head coach Lionel Scaloni to manage his workload and avoid any potential injury setbacks ahead of the beginning of the 2026 World Cup. However, it took the superstar just minutes after stepping onto the pitch to make his mark, extending Argentina‘s lead from the penalty spot.

Entering the match in the second half immediately following the cooling break in the 70th minute, Messi quickly asserted himself by controlling possession in midfield and slipping a clinical through ball to Lautaro Martinez. Finding himself one-on-one with Elias Olafsson, the striker saw his initial effort nearing the post but managed to draw a penalty after being brought down by the rushing goalkeeper.

On just his fourth touch of the match, Messi stepped up to take the spot-kick, and although Olafsson guessed the correct side, the Inter Miami star slotted a precise finish into the top right corner just out of the keeper’s reach. With the conversion, the forward doubled Argentina’s advantage just two minutes after his introduction.

Add as a preferredsource on Google
Tweet placeholder

With the strike, Messi inflated his staggering international tallies to 117 goals and 61 assists in 198 caps, while simultaneously reaching 911 all-time career goals. His impact didn’t stop there, either; the captain orchestrated Argentina’s third and final goal of the evening, dropping a perfectly weighted ball into the box to Rodrigo De Paul, who squared it for Thiago Almada to tap home and wrap up the 3-0 victory just one week before their World Cup debut.

Messi breaks 69-year-old record with Argentina

Messi has already claimed countless records throughout his legendary career for both club and country, and he stands a chance to shatter even more during the 2026 World Cup. Yet, even before the tournament officially kicks off, the talismanic forward has already rewritten the history books by eclipsing an international milestone that had stood for nearly seven decades.

Advertisement
Argentina vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Almada makes it three! (3-0) 2026 international friendly

see also

Argentina vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Almada makes it three! (3-0) 2026 international friendly

By finding the back of the net against Iceland, Lionel Messi became the oldest player ever to score a goal for the Argentina national team. The legendary playmaker now claims sole possession of the record at 38 years, 11 months, and 14 days old.

The historic benchmark was originally established by iconic striker Angel Labruna back on July 7, 1957, and for the last 69 years, no one had been able to dethrone him until now. The legendary River Plate forward had set the record during a 2-1 friendly victory over bitter rivals Brazil, scoring at the age of 38 years, 9 months, and 8 days old.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Lionel Messi starting for Argentina against Iceland in last pre-World Cup friendly?

Why isn’t Lionel Messi starting for Argentina against Iceland in last pre-World Cup friendly?

Argentina is facing Iceland as their last friendly prior to the beginning of the 2026 World Cup, but Lionel Messi was left on the subs bench once again.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to a 3-0 win vs Iceland in last friendly before 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to a 3-0 win vs Iceland in last friendly before 2026 World Cup

Argentina comfortably defeated Iceland 3-0 tonight with goals from Valentín Barco, Lionel Messi, and Thiago Almada in their final international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Argentina will square off with Iceland in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the matchup live.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Argentina vs Iceland final pre-World Cup friendly

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Argentina vs Iceland final pre-World Cup friendly

Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Iceland in their final friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo