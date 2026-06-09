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Lionel Scaloni reportedly eyes Guido Rodriguez as Balerdi’s replacement on Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Scaloni and Guido Rodriguez of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni and Guido Rodriguez of Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni has arrived at a critical decision point. The Argentina manager and his coaching staff must officially finalize and communicate their roster replacement for the injured Leonardo Balerdi before the 2026 World Cup gets underway.

According to a report from ESPN Argentina insider Esteban Edul, Valencia defensive midfielder Guido Rodríguez has emerged as the frontrunner to claim the open roster spot left behind by the Olympique de Marseille center-back.

While Edul noted that midfielders Máximo Perrone and Emiliano Buendía remain on Scaloni’s radar, Rodríguez currently holds a significant edge. By selecting a natural holding midfielder, Scaloni would secure tactical insurance for Leandro Paredes, who continues to undergo intensive rehabilitation for a right hamstring strain.

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Speaking at his Monday press conference ahead of Argentina’s friendly against Iceland, Scaloni indicated that a final decision will be made no later than Wednesday, June 10, factoring in how his remaining squad members recover physically from their final European warmup match.

Guido Rodriguez of Argentina looks at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy. (Getty Images)

Guido Rodriguez of Argentina looks at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy. (Getty Images)

We can take these next few days, and by Wednesday, whoever we decide on will be with us,” Scaloni told reporters. “We feel well-covered in [Balerdi’s] position, so we will evaluate other options based on how the rest of the guys pull through physically”.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Why is Scaloni swapping a defender for a midfielder?

When Balerdi was ruled out with a muscle tear during training camp, conventional wisdom suggested Scaloni would simply call up a direct positional replacement or another versatile defender.

However, the coaching staff is highly confident in their current defensive depth, assuming no further injuries surface before the opening World Cup whistle in North America.

Argentina‘s final roster boasts a robust defensive unit featuring right-backs Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, a world-class central pairing of Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, and Nicolás Otamendi, alongside Facundo Medina and Nicolás Tagliafico holding down the left side.

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Furthermore, Scaloni has baked immense flexibility into his squad; versatile players like Nicolás González, Valentín Barco, and Giuliano Simeone are fully capable of dropping back into wing-back roles, which would allow Medina to shift centrally if extra cover is needed.

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