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Argentina vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of 2026 international friendly

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lisandro Martinez of Argentina and Sverrir Ingason of Iceland.
© Getty ImagesLisandro Martinez of Argentina and Sverrir Ingason of Iceland.

Argentina is putting the finishing touches on its tournament preparations as they face Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. This high-profile clash marks the final warm-up match for the Albiceleste before they head to the 2026 World Cup in North America to defend the historic world title they claimed in Qatar back in 2022.

Following a 2-0 victory over Honduras at Kyle Field in their opening exhibition, the reigning world champions take on a familiar European opponent. Fans can expect a massive boost tonight, as manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Lionel Messi is scheduled to log some game minutes.

However, Messi won’t be surrounded by the usual starting cast. Scaloni noted during his pre-match press conference that the lineup will feature heavy rotation from the squad that defeated Honduras.

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We need to manage workloads, avoid setbacks, and immediately shift our focus to the opening match against Algeria,” Scaloni told reporters, emphasizing that long-term physical readiness is the absolute priority ahead of their June 16 group opener.

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Head-to-head history

Tonight's matchup marks only the second time these two nations have ever shared a pitch. Their lone previous meeting came in a group-stage opener at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sergio "Kun" Agüero opened the scoring for the Albiceleste, but Alfred Finnbogason equalizer just minutes later locked in the definitive scoreline and secured a historic point for the European underdogs.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at Jordan-Hare Stadium!

Why is Lionel Messi not starting?

Lionel Messi will not start against Iceland as a precautionary measure, as Lionel Scaloni wants to avoid any unnecessary risk with the World Cup opener just one week away.

Argentina lineup confirmed!

Argentina's starting XI: Gerónimo Rulli; Agustín Giay, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentín Barco; Giuliano Simeone, José López and Nico Paz.

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Kickoff time and where to watch

Argentina vs Iceland will get underway at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 9:00 PM (ET).

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Hulu are the options to watch Argentina vs Iceland in the USA.

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Argentina and Iceland clash in a pre-World Cup friendly

Welcome to World Soccer Talk's live blog! Argentina and Iceland clash at Jordan-Hare Stadium for a pre-World Cup friendly.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Lionel Messi starting for Argentina against Iceland in last pre-World Cup friendly?

Why isn’t Lionel Messi starting for Argentina against Iceland in last pre-World Cup friendly?

Argentina is facing Iceland as their last friendly prior to the beginning of the 2026 World Cup, but Lionel Messi was left on the subs bench once again.

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Argentina will square off with Iceland in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the matchup live.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Argentina vs Iceland final pre-World Cup friendly

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Argentina vs Iceland final pre-World Cup friendly

Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Iceland in their final friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi to return for Argentina’s final pre-World Cup friendly against Iceland, confirms Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Messi to return for Argentina’s final pre-World Cup friendly against Iceland, confirms Lionel Scaloni

Head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Lionel Messi will be returning to the pitch in Argentina's last friendly against Iceland.

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