Argentina vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of 2026 international friendly

Argentina is putting the finishing touches on its tournament preparations as they face Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. This high-profile clash marks the final warm-up match for the Albiceleste before they head to the 2026 World Cup in North America to defend the historic world title they claimed in Qatar back in 2022.

Following a 2-0 victory over Honduras at Kyle Field in their opening exhibition, the reigning world champions take on a familiar European opponent. Fans can expect a massive boost tonight, as manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Lionel Messi is scheduled to log some game minutes.

However, Messi won’t be surrounded by the usual starting cast. Scaloni noted during his pre-match press conference that the lineup will feature heavy rotation from the squad that defeated Honduras.

“We need to manage workloads, avoid setbacks, and immediately shift our focus to the opening match against Algeria,” Scaloni told reporters, emphasizing that long-term physical readiness is the absolute priority ahead of their June 16 group opener.