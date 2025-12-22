Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set sights on major move for Argentina two-time Copa America winner ahead of January 2026

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates.

After several seasons chasing the MLS Cup, Inter Miami have managed to win it for the first time in their history. Far from settling, the team has decided to make radical changes to its roster, as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have announced their retirements. As a result, the Herons have already gotten to work, reinforcing the team in certain areas. However, an Argentine two-time Copa América champion is being linked as a potential partner for Lionel Messi.

According to journalists Alex Merida and Manu Colchon, Giovanni Lo Celso would be open to leaving Real Betis, as he is not receiving the desired playing time to return with Argentina for the 2026 World Cup. In light of this, Inter Miami would be interested in securing his services, with the Spanish club asking for €5 million for him—an amount it would not hesitate to pay—making his arrival a very real possibility.

While Lo Celso’s potential arrival would significantly boost the Herons, it wouldn’t eliminate the need for reinforcement in defensive midfield. Neither Giovanni nor Rodrigo De Paul specialize in defense, meaning the pressing need for a Busquets replacement would still exist. Pairing the Argentine’s arrival with the addition of a true defensive midfielder could allow Inter Miami to address their defensive issues, enhancing both solidity and creativity.

In the 2025-26 season, Giovanni Lo Celso has taken on a rotation role, as Pablo Fornals and Nelson Deossa secured spots in the starting lineup. Despite this, coach Manuel Pellegrini values him as a crucial player in the rotation, with him having logged 1,203 minutes for Real Betis. However, his impact hasn’t matched his impressive performance from the 2024-25 season. For that reason, a potential move to Inter Miami offer him a chance to rediscover his best form.

Giovanni Lo Celso of Real Betis

Giovanni Lo Celso of Real Betis in action during the LaLiga match.

Inter Miami raise the bar after landmark MLS Cup win

Far from being satisfied with winning the 2025 MLS Cup, Inter Miami is already setting its sights on much higher goals. Co-owner Jorge Mas stated that the main objective in 2026 will be to pursue the Concacaf Champions Cup. To that end, head coach Javier Mascherano could have a much stronger roster with greater depth, something the team did not have during the 2025 season and yet still came quite close.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly in danger of losing Argentine target as South American giant makes late move

see also

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly in danger of losing Argentine target as South American giant makes late move

With an improved roster in mind, the Herons have renewed the contracts of Luis Suárez and Ian Fray. In addition, Sergio Reguilón has arrived to reinforce the left-back position, providing a strong response to Jordi Alba’s retirement. Meanwhile, Dayne St. Clair and Facundo Mura are in negotiations to finalize their moves to Inter Miami, a list that could also include a defensive midfielder and Giovanni Lo Celso, given the uncertainty surrounding Tadeo Allende’s future.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi effect keeps rolling: D.C. United change venue for Inter Miami clash in 2026 MLS

Lionel Messi effect keeps rolling: D.C. United change venue for Inter Miami clash in 2026 MLS

In another example of the Lionel Messi effect, D.C. United have decided to change the venue for their clash against Inter Miami ahead of the 2026 MLS season.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly in danger of losing Argentine target as South American giant makes late move

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly in danger of losing Argentine target as South American giant makes late move

After being on the verge of finalizing the deal, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami could receive a major blow as their signing of an Argentine target is reportedly being hijacked by a South American giant.

Lionel Messi loses a potential Sergio Busquets replacement: Inter Miami reportedly miss out on signing South American star

Lionel Messi loses a potential Sergio Busquets replacement: Inter Miami reportedly miss out on signing South American star

Following Sergio Busquets’ retirement, Inter Miami are searching for a marquee reinforcement in midfield. Despite having already made an offer for a South American star, he will join another team, meaning Lionel Messi loses a potential key reinforcement for the squad ahead of 2026.

Mohamed Salah tenure at Liverpool faces new shift: The Reds’ ownership reportedly makes stance on the Egyptian

Mohamed Salah tenure at Liverpool faces new shift: The Reds’ ownership reportedly makes stance on the Egyptian

After the drama of a few weeks ago, Mohamed Salah and Liverpool seem poised to embark on a new chapter in their long and successful partnership. The Reds' owners have decided to revise their perspective on the Egyptian star, paving the way for several possibilities.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo