Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set sights on major move for Argentina two-time Copa America winner ahead of January 2026

After several seasons chasing the MLS Cup, Inter Miami have managed to win it for the first time in their history. Far from settling, the team has decided to make radical changes to its roster, as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have announced their retirements. As a result, the Herons have already gotten to work, reinforcing the team in certain areas. However, an Argentine two-time Copa América champion is being linked as a potential partner for Lionel Messi.

According to journalists Alex Merida and Manu Colchon, Giovanni Lo Celso would be open to leaving Real Betis, as he is not receiving the desired playing time to return with Argentina for the 2026 World Cup. In light of this, Inter Miami would be interested in securing his services, with the Spanish club asking for €5 million for him—an amount it would not hesitate to pay—making his arrival a very real possibility.

While Lo Celso’s potential arrival would significantly boost the Herons, it wouldn’t eliminate the need for reinforcement in defensive midfield. Neither Giovanni nor Rodrigo De Paul specialize in defense, meaning the pressing need for a Busquets replacement would still exist. Pairing the Argentine’s arrival with the addition of a true defensive midfielder could allow Inter Miami to address their defensive issues, enhancing both solidity and creativity.

In the 2025-26 season, Giovanni Lo Celso has taken on a rotation role, as Pablo Fornals and Nelson Deossa secured spots in the starting lineup. Despite this, coach Manuel Pellegrini values him as a crucial player in the rotation, with him having logged 1,203 minutes for Real Betis. However, his impact hasn’t matched his impressive performance from the 2024-25 season. For that reason, a potential move to Inter Miami offer him a chance to rediscover his best form.

Giovanni Lo Celso of Real Betis in action during the LaLiga match.

Inter Miami raise the bar after landmark MLS Cup win

Far from being satisfied with winning the 2025 MLS Cup, Inter Miami is already setting its sights on much higher goals. Co-owner Jorge Mas stated that the main objective in 2026 will be to pursue the Concacaf Champions Cup. To that end, head coach Javier Mascherano could have a much stronger roster with greater depth, something the team did not have during the 2025 season and yet still came quite close.

With an improved roster in mind, the Herons have renewed the contracts of Luis Suárez and Ian Fray. In addition, Sergio Reguilón has arrived to reinforce the left-back position, providing a strong response to Jordi Alba’s retirement. Meanwhile, Dayne St. Clair and Facundo Mura are in negotiations to finalize their moves to Inter Miami, a list that could also include a defensive midfielder and Giovanni Lo Celso, given the uncertainty surrounding Tadeo Allende’s future.