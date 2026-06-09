What is 7a0 — Sete a Zero? How to play the viral World Cup browser game taking over social media

Every time there is a new World Cup, trends go viral for many reasons, because people around the world love the sport. Right now, a game called 7a0 has become a hit that everyone is talking about.

The game 7a0, or Sete a Zero in Portuguese, has taken over social media lately because it is so entertaining. The obvious goal is to become champion with a record of 7-0, which may seem outdated now that the expansion to 48 teams has added one more match.

To play this game in a browser or on mobile, you just have to go to 7a0.com.br. People can start playing right away with no need to create an account, which is another advantage, along with the fact that it is free.

The game

There is a very important background element because it features a lot of information. A total of 52 countries are part of it, with 250 teams and 5,729 players who were rated based on their performance at that moment.

Bastian Schweinsteiger won the title with Germany (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Coca Cola Company)

The game itself is pretty simple. As with any team you build, you must choose a tactical setup between 4-3-3, 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1, 4-2-4, 3-5-2, 5-3-2, 4-5-1, and 3-4-3, along with a defensive, balanced, or offensive style of play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 9 World Cup records that could be broken at the 2026 tournament

You must then roll a dice that selects a specific team like Brazil 1970. A full group of players appears for you to choose from. After selecting the player, users must click the position where they want to place him. Then comes the final part, which is the simulation of matches.

The bonus

Another part that adds some skill to counter the luck is the three bonus changes that are possible. If you do not like the team, you can choose to change the country or the year. For example, if France 1994 is rolled but you do not like it, you can change the team, which would select another team from 1994, or change the year, which would give another year for the same country that was rolled.