Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WATCH LIVE ON TV AND STREAMING
Comentarios

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Bundesliga

world soccer talk

By World Soccer Talk

Barcelona eyes a double swoop for Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sané.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesBarcelona eyes a double swoop for Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sané.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
WHAT Bundesliga
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, February 15, 2025
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
Advertisement
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on World Soccer Talk’s homepage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Enzo Maresca to give $67 million Chelsea signing another chance after Bayern Munich deal falls through

Enzo Maresca to give $67 million Chelsea signing another chance after Bayern Munich deal falls through

After his move to Bayern Munich fell through in January, Enzo Maresca has decided to give a $67 million Chelsea signing a second chance.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

Find out how to watch Celtic vs. Bayern in the USA with live stream and TV details for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League matchup.

Alphonso Davies’ bold choice–Why he rejected Real Madrid for Bayern Munich stay: ‘It was not easy’

Alphonso Davies’ bold choice–Why he rejected Real Madrid for Bayern Munich stay: ‘It was not easy’

Alphonso Davies’ future had been the subject of intense speculation, with the Canadian left-back’s contract originally set to expire this summer. As one of the most sought-after defenders in world soccer, Real Madrid had been strongly linked with securing his signature on a free transfer.

Bayern Munich's young star snubs Spurs' $60M bid, reportedly waiting for Amorim's Manchester United

Bayern Munich's young star snubs Spurs' $60M bid, reportedly waiting for Amorim's Manchester United

After rejecting Tottenham Hotspur’s $60M offer, a young Bayern Munich star is reportedly waiting for a move to Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo