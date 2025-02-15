Trending topics:
Premier League
Premier League stay or Saudi Pro League move? Saudi chief drops major hint about Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Liverpool s Mohamed Salah celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0.
© David Rawcliffe Propaganda/IMAGOLiverpool s Mohamed Salah celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0.

The future of Mohamed Salah has once again become one of the most talked-about topics in world soccer. With his contract at Liverpool set to expire in June 2025, speculation surrounding his next move has only intensified.

The Saudi Pro League has long been interested in bringing the Egyptian superstar to the Middle East, and recent developments suggest that their pursuit remains ongoing. However, a key Saudi soccer figure has now dropped a major bombshell about Salah’s potential move, adding even more intrigue to the situation.

Despite Liverpool’s confidence in securing a contract extension, Saudi Arabian clubs, particularly Al-Hilal, have reportedly made an aggressive push to lure Salah away from the Premier League. But does the Egyptian forward actually have plans to leave Merseyside, or is he using the Saudi interest to strengthen his position in contract negotiations?

Saudi Arabia’s determined pursuit of Salah

For months, Saudi Pro League officials have been open about their desire to sign Salah. The Saudi transfer project already attracted major stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema, and adding Salah to the mix would be the biggest signing yet.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool

In a recent interview on Piers Morgan UncensoredSaudi Arabia’s Sports Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, addressed Salah’s potential move to the Saudi Pro League. He acknowledged that it would be a huge privilege to have the Egyptian star in the league, but ultimately, it was up to the clubs to negotiate a deal.

“If Salah ticks all the right boxes, even for us, we’d love to have him. He’s Egyptian, and we have a very good relationship. From our culture and history, we feel like we are one with the Egyptians,” Al-Faisal said.

Reports indicate that Al-Hilal has offered Salah a staggering salary of $32.5 million per season, totaling $65 million for two years. This figure far exceeds the $22 million salary he currently earns at Liverpool. While this offer is undoubtedly lucrative, the latest developments suggest that Saudi Arabia’s confidence in signing Salah is beginning to fade.

Is Saudi interest just tactic for better Liverpool contract?

Despite Saudi Arabia’s serious attempts to sign Salah, some within the Saudi Pro League now believe that the Egyptian is leveraging their interest to negotiate a better contract with Liverpool. A senior advisor to the Saudi Pro League recently told The i Paper that faith in securing Salah’s transfer is dwindling.

“There is a feeling we are being used in contract negotiations this time,” the advisor stated. “We want him, that is no secret. But we are getting less indication from the player that he is even considering moving here.”

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old ace has remained non-committal about his future, recently admitting: “There’s nothing, we’re far away from any progress, so we just need to wait and see.”

