Alphonso Davies’ presence in Canada’s 2026 World Cup debut at risk, reveals head coach Jesse Marsch

Alphonso Davies has managed to remain a key player for Bayern Munich. Despite his injuries, he was crucial in the final matches for Vincent Kompany, while also emerging as one of the stars for Canada at the 2026 World Cup. Despite this, head coach Jesse Marsch generated serious doubts about the 25-year-old star’s presence in the team’s debut in the anticipated tournament, providing details about his physical recovery.

After shining in the second leg against PSG in the UEFA Champions League, Alphonso Davies suffered a muscle tear. With this in mind, he has suffered his fifth injury of the 2025–26 season, generating numerous doubts about his presence at the 2026 World Cup. While Bayern Munich reportedly insist that he completes his recovery at the club, Canada men’s national soccer team are pushing to take him to the tournament.

At the most recent press conference, Canada head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed that Alphonso Davies will play in the 2026 World Cup, but cast doubt on his availability for the opening match. “I don’t think he’ll be ready quite on June 12… We spoke with Bayern and thought that the best thing was to continue his initial recovery treatment until the (May 28th). Then we’re giving him a few days to get away, and then (on the) 31st and we’ll pick up his rehab from there.”

Without Davies available for the debut, Jesse Marsch could repeat his bet on Richie Laryea. Shining with Toronto FC, the 31-year-old star has earned a place in the national team. While he does not have Alphonso’s pace and dribbling ability, he has shown consistency to shine at the FIFA World Cup. In addition, the head coach’s idea is reportedly to have the 25-year-old available for the second or third match.

Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern Munich.

Alphonso Davies may not fit at Bayern system under Kompany

Vincent Kompany has managed to turn Bayern Munich into one of the best teams in the world. For this, Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanišić have been key to the playing idea, as they are not only strong defensively, but also contribute to the midfield and inside areas as inverted full-backs. With this in mind, Alphonso Davies might not fit into this new system, making his possible departure not ruled out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Pep Guardiola potential exit sparks uncertainty as Josko Gvardiol reportedly eyes a transfer from Manchester City

Unlike Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanišić, Alphonso Davies shined as one of the best offensive left-backs. Having the entire flank to himself, the Canadian emerged as one of the most dominant players in his position. Nevertheless, the presence of Luis Díaz limits his best offensive version, as he is already seen struggling to adapt to Kompany’s defensive and creative demands for full-backs.

Despite his injuries, Alphonso Davies still has a strong market, being closely followed by several Premier League teams. With Manchester United reportedly among the clubs interested in signing him, the 25-year-old star could take on a much bigger role under Michael Carrick, regaining the undisputed starting spot that he seemingly no longer has under Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.