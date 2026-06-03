Dusan Vlahovic reportedly rejects Juventus’ €6M contract renewal offer, edging closer to Barcelona or Bayern move

Dušan Vlahović arrived at Juventus as one of the most promising players in the world in a €85 million move in 2022. While produced strong performances, his recent seasons have been heavily affected by injuries. Nevertheless, head coach Luciano Spalletti was pushing for his renewal, but the Serbian striker has reportedly rejected a contract extension worth €6 million per season. As a result, he may move closer to joining Barcelona or Bayern Munich as a free agent.

According to Nicolò Schira, via X, the Bianconeri offered Dušan Vlahović a contract renewal worth €6 million per season plus a €1 million bonus. However, the 26-year-old striker has rejected the proposal, as he is requesting a salary of €8 million per season along with a higher bonus to renew. Following this, Dušan appears set to leave as a free agent, becoming one of the most attractive names on the 2026 summer transfer market.

Despite being a high-quality free-agent signing, Barcelona do not consider Vlahović an absolute priority. However, they would consider his arrival if they fail to secure deals for Julián Álvarez and João Pedro. In addition, his salary demands would fit perfectly within the Blaugrana wage structure, reports Diario Sport. Alongside them, Chelsea, SSC Napoli, and Bayern Munich are also said to pursue his arrival, as he can still deliver top-level performances.

Without participating in the 2026 World Cup, Dušan Vlahović may not be in a hurry to decide his professional future. After spending several years at Juventus, the Serbian striker may choose not to rush his decision, instead targeting a winning project where he can play a prominent role and rediscover his best form. In addition, the 26-year-old star reportedly has a move to Barcelona as his priority, meaning he could be willing to wait for an offer.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus warms up prior to the Serie A match.

Dušan Vlahović’s recent form could concern Barcelona

Despite once being regarded as one of the most promising strikers, Dušan Vlahović failed to impress at Juventus. In the most recent season, he was only able to play 23 matches, scoring 10 goals. Moreover, he has also failed to reach or surpass the 20-goal mark in a single season, something Robert Lewandowski managed almost every year. With this in mind, Barcelona could have serious doubts about whether the Serbian star can be their starting striker.

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With Ferran Torres being the Blaugranas’ only center forward, Barcelona will need another striker. Given his inconsistency, they appear to be targeting Julián Álvarez and João Pedro. Faced with the difficulties of signing either player, Vlahović could become a key solution, but his lack of consistency in recent seasons raises doubts. If his arrival is completed, he may not be an automatic starter, but rather compete with Ferran for a place in the lineup.

Far from being a proven guarantee like Julián Álvarez or João Pedro, Dušan Vlahović is more of a risky bet for the striker position. Although his profile would fit perfectly with the needs of Hansi Flick, the head coach would have to rediscover the version of the Serbian forward that shone during his first season at Juventus and throughout his time at ACF Fiorentina, something that has not been seen for quite some time.