How to watch Austria vs Jordan in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Austria vs Jordan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Austria vs Jordan WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 12:00am ET / 9:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Austria makes a long-awaited return to the global stage for the first time since 1998, kicking off their campaign against tournament debutants Jordan. Under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick, the Austrians have transformed into a high-energy side and are widely considered potential dark horses. A convincing win is essential to set the tone in a challenging Group J that also features Argentina and Algeria.

For Jordan, this match marks a historic moment as they make their first-ever appearance in the finals. Known for their disciplined and defensive low block, they face a monumental task against a European powerhouse. Securing any result would be a massive achievement, and their primary goal will be to frustrate Austria‘s potent attack and prove they belong at this level.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This opening fixture presents a classic clash of styles. Austria‘s modern identity, forged under Rangnick, is built on a relentless high press and fluid, possession-based football. During their qualifying run, they averaged an impressive 64.2% possession, a testament to their ability to dominate the ball and control the tempo of games. Their success has been driven by a core of players schooled in the high-intensity systems of Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

In stark contrast, Jordan embraces the role of the underdog. Manager Jamal Sellami has instilled a counter-attacking philosophy that relies on a compact, deep-lying defensive structure. They are comfortable ceding possession, as seen in their historic Asian Cup victory over South Korea where they had just 30% of the ball. Their strategy will be to absorb pressure and launch quick, vertical attacks, hoping to capitalize on any defensive lapses from the Austrians.

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The motivations for both sides are crystal clear. Austria needs a victory to build momentum and strengthen their case for advancing from the group, ideally as winners to avoid a potential powerhouse opponent in the knockout stage. For Jordan, the objective is to make a statement. Their game plan will revolve around defensive resilience, aiming to keep the scoreline tight for as long as possible and perhaps snatch a goal from a set-piece or a swift counter-attack.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This Group J encounter will be the first-ever meeting between Austria and Jordan in any competition. With no historical data to draw from, both teams will be entering uncharted territory, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to this opening match of the 2026 tournament.

The fixture also marks new ground for both nations in the context of the global showpiece. In their seven previous appearances, Austria has never faced an opponent from the AFC confederation. Conversely, as one of four debutant nations, this will be Jordan‘s first-ever match against a European side in the competition’s history.

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Despite the lack of direct history, Austria‘s recent form provides some insight. They have entered their last 11 matches, including friendlies, as the odds-on favorite and have secured victory in nine of those contests. While Jordan‘s defense was solid during qualification, conceding an average of just 0.75 goals per game, they face a significant step up in quality against Rangnick‘s organized and aggressive side.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Austria enters the tournament with significant injury concerns impacting key personnel, while Jordan arrives with a nearly full-strength squad ready for its historic debut.

Austria‘s preparations have been hampered by the loss of one of their most in-form players, Christoph Baumgartner. The RB Leipzig midfielder was ruled out with a thigh injury sustained just before the tournament, a major blow given his 13 goals and eight assists in the 2025/26 season. While key figures like David Alaba and Xaver Schlager have returned from long-term injuries, Alaba‘s fitness remains a concern after he was substituted early in a recent friendly as a precaution.

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Jordan‘s biggest absence is attacking talisman Yazan Al-Naimat, who was instrumental during their qualifying campaign but misses out due to an ACL injury. The creative burden will now fall heavily on Rennes winger Mousa Al-Tamari. On a positive note, the defense is bolstered by the return of captain Ehsan Haddad, whose leadership will be crucial for a squad largely composed of players from domestic leagues.

Austria Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Schlager; Mwene, Lienhart, Alaba, Laimer; Seiwald, Schlager; Sabitzer, Gregoritsch, Schmid; Arnautović.

This lineup reflects Rangnick’s preferred system, balancing defensive solidity with attacking intent. The veteran presence of Alaba and all-time top scorer Marko Arnautović provides vital experience, while Marcel Sabitzer will be tasked with unlocking Jordan’s deep defense from midfield.

Jordan Projected XI (3-4-3): Abulaila; Nasib, Obaid, Al-Arab; Abu Taha, Al Rawabdeh, Al Rashdan, Haddad; Fakhoury, Tamari, Olwan.

This formation is designed to create a solid defensive foundation and facilitate quick transitions. The back three will form a compact block, with the wing-backs providing width on the counter. Al-Tamari is the undisputed focal point of the attack, and his ability to create chances will be key to Jordan’s success.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Austria vs Jordan match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and most modern smart TVs, as well as web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

In addition to the 2026 tournament matches, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream games from Liga MX, LaLiga, and other international tournaments, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

The plan is available for $14.99/month, offering excellent value for the breadth of live sports content provided. The subscription includes access to multiple channels, ensuring you don’t miss any of the action from North America.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.