Who’s performing at the Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final halftime show?

The 2026 World Cup final has finally arrived after five weeks and 103 matches, with Spain preparing to face Argentina in a blockbuster showdown at MetLife Stadium. While the battle for soccer’s greatest prize will dominate headlines, fans are also eagerly waiting to discover which global superstars will take center stage during the tournament’s groundbreaking halftime show.

The championship match already promises a clash of contrasting styles, with Spain entering as the tournament’s best defensive side and Argentina boasting the competition’s most prolific attack. Away from the action on the pitch, FIFA has planned an unprecedented entertainment spectacle that is expected to make history during the final.

For the first time in the tournament’s 96-year history, FIFA will stage a Super Bowl-style halftime show during the World Cup final. The organization confirmed the performance will take place during the Spain versus Argentina showdown in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marking a major change for soccer’s biggest event.

The musical performance itself will last approximately 11 minutes, while the entire halftime interval has been extended to 17 minutes to allow crews to install and remove the stage before the second half begins. That schedule is considerably shorter than earlier reports suggesting a possible 30-minute break.

Singer Shakira performs during the closing ceremony prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Fina

Star-studded lineup finally revealed

FIFA has assembled one of the biggest collections of performers ever seen at a soccer event. The halftime show will be co-headlined by Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS, while additional performances will feature Burna Boy, Coldplay alongside the PS22 Chorus, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, musicians from the New York Philharmonic and the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearances from Sesame Street and The Muppets characters.

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Full list of scheduled performers:

Shakira

Madonna

Justin Bieber

BTS

Burna Boy

Coldplay with the PS22 Chorus

Gustavo Dudamel , performing alongside the New York Philharmonic and the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra

, performing alongside the and the Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets

Before kickoff, fans inside the stadium will also be treated to performances from Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger, and IShowSpeed, adding even more entertainment to the World Cup’s closing ceremony.

The halftime production has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in partnership with Global Citizen and Live Nation, with FIFA expecting the show to reach an audience of roughly two billion viewers worldwide.

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Show designed for more than entertainment

Beyond music, FIFA says the halftime spectacle supports a broader mission. The event is tied to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise more than $100 million to expand access to education and soccer opportunities for children around the world.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “As the world comes together for the biggest match in soccer on 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, this historic show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and soccer opportunities for children worldwide.”

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

He added: “It will be a celebration of soccer, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle.”