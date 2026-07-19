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What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of the 2026 World Cup final vs Spain?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lionel Messi (L) and Leandro Paredes of Argentina celebrate
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) and Leandro Paredes of Argentina celebrate

Despite their evident defensive problems, Argentina came from behind against England to reach their second consecutive World Cup final. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has managed to build a team that shines in build-up play and attacking production. Following that, they have managed to remain one of the most competitive teams in the world. Ahead of their match against Spain, they have regained a privileged position in the FIFA ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Argentina are ranked 1st, with 1,970.37 points. With their latest victory, they reclaim the top spot that was previously held either by Spain or France. Having a shinning offense, they emerge as top contenders for back-to-back World Cup championships. Unlike many other national teams, they have remained among the best for four years.

While Luis de la Fuente’s team have increased their competitiveness, Argentina still remain in a stronger position than their rivals. Spain hold 2nd place in the ranking, with 1,965.61 points. Not only does their versatile attack stand out, but so does their solid defense. Unlike many of their rivals, they are highly competitive, making them an extremely difficult team to beat. Moreover, Lamine Yamal is expected to be the difference-maker.

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Amid their evident defensive problems, head coach Lionel Scaloni has managed to make his team competitive. Thanks to their strong midfield, they recover the ball with ease and prevent opposition counterattacks. In addition, they could once again rely heavily on Lionel Messi, who could arrive motivated to score or provide assists, something that proved decisive against England and could happen again against Spain.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after the 2-1 win against England.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after the 2-1 win against England.

Lionel Messi could lead Argentina’s scoring in the World Cup final

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi has led Argentina’s goalscoring. After scoring eight goals, he has established as one of the best players of the tournament. Despite arriving in outstanding form, he has now gone two consecutive matches without scoring. With what could be his final World Cup final, the 39-year-old star could arrive highly motivated to end his goal drought and fight to become the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

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How to watch Spain vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Spain vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Taking advantage of the spaces left by Marc Cucurella, Messi could launch counterattacks into space and cut inside, something he has been doing throughout his career. In addition, his powerful long-range shot makes him a difference-maker when it comes to breaking down the opposition defense. Following Kylian Mbappé’s brace, he needs to score at least two goals to draw level with him in the race to become the tournament’s top scorer.

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