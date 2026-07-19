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What is Spain’s current FIFA ranking ahead of the 2026 World Cup final vs Argentina?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Mikel Merino #6 of Spain celebrates with his teammates scoring a goal.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesMikel Merino #6 of Spain celebrates with his teammates scoring a goal.

After convincingly defeating France, Spain reached the 2026 World Cup final for the first time in 16 years. Head coach Luis de la Fuente has managed to build a team that is very solid defensively and dynamic in attack, making them extremely difficult to beat. However, they do not have an easy match ahead, as they will face reigning champions Argentina. Heading into this match, they arrive in a privileged position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Spain are ranked 2nd, with 1,965.61 points. Although they remain unbeaten, they have dropped one place compared to previous weeks. However, they are still among the world’s best national teams and have a great opportunity today to reclaim the top spot. Arriving in excellent defensive form, they are expected to deliver another strong performance in the World Cup final.

Unlike Luis de la Fuente’s team, Argentina emerge as the top-ranked national team in the current ranking. Sitting 1st with 1,970.37 points, they arrive as the favorites for today’s final. While they have occasionally shown defensive vulnerabilities, their attack remains the team’s biggest strength. Moreover, head coach Lionel Scaloni has built a well-balanced midfield that could disrupt Spain’s possession-based style of play.

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Led by Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte, Spain have become the best defensive team at the 2026 World Cup. Not only do they provide solidity at the back, but they are also key figures in the build-up play. In addition, Marc Cucurella and Rodri are essential in stopping opponents’ counterattacks, something that could hurt Lionel Messi’s team. Alongside their defense, the versatility of their attack could be key to creating space in Argentina’s defense.

Pedro Porro #12 and Nico Williams #17 of Spain celebrate.

Pedro Porro #12 and Nico Williams #17 of Spain celebrate.

Lamine Yamal aims to be Spain’s game-changer for World Cup final

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Spain have not relied on a single reference point in attack. Instead, they have opted for a more versatile offense, with Mikel Oyarzabal standing out. In addition, Pedri and Rodri are essential, as they are the ones who open up the play and find space on the wings. With this in mind, Lamine Yamal is expected to be essential for Luis de la Fuente’s team.

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How to watch Spain vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Lamine Yamal faces the most difficult challenge of his career: Defeating Lionel Messi’s Argentina. The 19-year-old star has not made his best contribution in terms of goals and assists, but he has been key collectively. Nevertheless, he could arrive highly motivated, looking to take advantage of the huge spaces that Lionel Scaloni’s team leave behind their defensive line. With that, he will look to score in the final and lead the team to their second World Cup title.

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