Why Angel Di Maria is missing the 2026 World Cup for Argentina

Argentina emerge as top contenders ahead the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They are not only the recent winners, but they have also shined in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. Looking for another title, head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to trust on Lionel Messi and Nicolás Otamendi as main assets. Nonetheless, Angel Di Maria is a major absence in the Albiceleste roster for the tournament, leaving a huge offensive gap.

Ángel Di María is the major absence from Argentina’s roster, as he decided to retire from international soccer on July 14, 2024, after winning the Copa América. However, he continues to play professionally for Club Atlético Rosario Central in the Argentine league. Although head coach Lionel Scaloni had kept him as a central figure in his team, the veteran has decided to make way for younger players.

“He has given a lot to the Argentina national team and I think that stage is over. We have already turned in another direction and there are young players who are pushing hard and want to be in this place,” Lionel Scaloni made clear, via Cadena3 Argentina. In addition, he compared him to Messi in one clear aspect: “It is impossible to fill Di María’s place. He and Messi are irreplaceable, do not look for someone who does the same because there is nobody.”

Angel Di María’s legacy ranks among Argentina’s greatest ever

Ángel Di María emerged as one of the most criticized players in Argentina. After losing the 2014 World Cup final, he was one of the players whose place was questioned by many due to his supposed lack of impact. However, he managed to silence all the criticism, becoming a key figure in La Albiceleste’s best recent era. Because of this, he went on to become one of the greatest players in the history of the national team.

Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrate.

Throughout his 145 appearances, Di María managed to score 31 goals, ranking eighth among the national team’s all-time leading scorers. In addition, he scored the goal that gave Argentina the 2021 Copa América, defeating Neymar Jr.’s Brazil. Far from ending there, his impact continued as he scored a goal in the 2022 Finalissima against Italy and a key goal in the 2022 World Cup final, showing up in the decisive moments.

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Who has taken Di Maria spot in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster?

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, head coach Lionel Scaloni has made it clear that Ángel Di María has no replacement, as he is a historic player. However, Thiago Almada has been the one to take his place in Argentina. At 25 years old, he has already secured a key role in the rotation, shining on the left side of midfield. In addition, Nico González emerges as the backup option, being one of the most disruptive players in the team.