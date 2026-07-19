How to watch Spain vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs Argentina on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Spain vs Argentina WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, July 19, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The final of the 2026 tournament features a historic clash as Spain, the reigning European champions, take on Argentina, the defending world champions. For Spain, this is a chance to cap a dominant era under manager Luis de la Fuente, adding the global crown to their Euro 2024 and Nations League titles. Their journey has been defined by a near-impenetrable defense and a fluid, possession-based style that has stifled the world’s best attacks.

Argentina is on the verge of history, aiming to become the first nation in 64 years to win back-to-back tournaments. Led by the legendary Lionel Messi in what could be his final appearance on this stage, La Albiceleste has relied on tactical grit and late-game heroics. The stakes couldn’t be higher as two soccer titans collide at MetLife Stadium for the ultimate prize.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This final presents a fascinating contrast in styles. Spain has built its success on a remarkable 37-game unbeaten streak, showcasing a tactical masterclass throughout the competition. Their disciplined approach has seen them concede just a single goal in seven matches. In contrast, Argentina has navigated a more dramatic path, conceding in every knockout game and often relying on their unyielding spirit to secure comeback victories.

The tactical battle will likely be decided in midfield. Spain operates a fluid 4-2-3-1 system, often using Mikel Oyarzabal as a ‘false nine’ to disrupt defensive structures. Their game is built on the control exerted by Rodri and Fabián Ruiz. Argentina counters with a resilient low block and an aggressive central midfield designed to win the ball and unleash Lionel Messi‘s creative genius. Expect a clash between Spain‘s technical possession and Argentina’s pragmatic, physical approach.

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Motivation is immense on both sides. Spain is driven to solidify its place as the undisputed best team in the world, completing a historic treble of international trophies. For Argentina, the goal is to cement a legacy, with Lionel Scaloni aiming to become only the second coach ever to win consecutive titles and Messi looking to add a final, spectacular chapter to his unparalleled career.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Surprisingly, these two giants of international soccer have met only once in a competitive match. That encounter took place during the 1966 tournament group stage, where Argentina secured a 2-1 victory. All other meetings have been friendlies, creating a final with little direct competitive history to draw from.

The six friendly matches between the sides have seen Spain win four and Argentina two. Their most recent meeting was a dominant 6-1 victory for Spain back in 2018, though both squads have evolved significantly since then. Historically, friendlies between them have been high-scoring affairs, with both teams finding the net in five of the six games.

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Looking at their records against continental opposition, Argentina has played 61 games against UEFA teams in the tournament’s history, securing 23 wins, 20 draws, and 18 losses. Spain has faced CONMEBOL opponents 16 times, with a record of seven wins, five losses, and four draws. This final is a true clash of continents, pitting the champions of Europe against the champions of South America for the first time in the tournament’s ultimate match.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers enter the final with the luxury of a fully fit and available squad, with no new injury concerns or suspensions to contend with following their semi-final victories.

For Spain, Luis de la Fuente is expected to field a similar lineup to the one that convincingly defeated France. The main selection question revolves around the left wing, where Álex Baena has been solid throughout the tournament. However, the pace of Nico Williams could be a tempting option to trouble Argentina‘s defense, presenting the coach with a key tactical decision.

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Argentina‘s Lionel Scaloni is also likely to stick with the core group that orchestrated the comeback against England. The primary debate is in the attack, where Lautaro Martínez‘s game-winning goal off the bench could see him start ahead of Julián Álvarez, especially given his strong on-field chemistry with Lionel Messi.

Spain Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

This lineup emphasizes control and technical superiority. Rodri anchors the midfield, allowing Fabián Ruiz and Dani Olmo to connect play, while Lamine Yamal provides the attacking spark from the wing. Mikel Oyarzabal’s movement as a false nine will be crucial to pulling Argentina’s central defenders out of position.

Argentina Projected XI (4-1-3-2):

Martinez; Molina, Martinez, Romero, Tagliafico; Paredes; Simeone, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

This formation is built to be compact and resilient, with Leandro Paredes shielding the defense. The midfield trio is tasked with winning physical battles and transitioning the ball quickly to Lionel Messi, who will operate in a free role alongside a dedicated striker to create scoring opportunities.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Spain vs Argentina final on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices. You can also stream directly from your computer’s web browser.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. Enjoy live matches from leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga, and Ligue 1, ensuring you have year-round soccer action.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month or is available as part of a bundle package. This gives you access to every single match of the tournament, live and on-demand, without any blackouts.

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SEE MORE: Complete tournament TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.