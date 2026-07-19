Who will sing the national anthems before Spain vs Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final?

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup final has reached its final hours, with Spain and Argentina preparing for one of the biggest matches in soccer history. Before the action begins at MetLife Stadium, however, fans will also be treated to a special pre-match ceremony, and the identity of one of the featured anthem performers has generated plenty of discussion ahead of kickoff.

As excitement builds around the championship clash, many supporters have been asking who will take center stage before the first whistle. The answer adds another layer to an event already packed with music, entertainment and global stars, making the final far more than a battle for the sport’s biggest prize.

The final brings together two of the world’s strongest national teams after remarkable campaigns in North America. Spain has reached the championship match after producing perhaps the tournament’s most complete performances, conceding only one goal in seven matches while defeating France 2-0 in the semifinals.

Argentina, meanwhile, arrives as the defending world champion after surviving a dramatic route to the final. Lionel Messi‘s side staged an extraordinary comeback against England in the semifinals, extending an unbeaten tournament run that has included seven consecutive victories.

Argentina vs Spain Statistics H2H Record Total Matches Played 14 Argentina Wins 6 Spain Wins 6 Draws 2

The stakes could hardly be higher. Argentina is attempting to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a World Cup title, while Spain is chasing its second World Cup crown, having previously lifted the trophy in 2010.

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Who will perform Argentina’s national anthem?

Argentina’s national anthem will have a familiar voice representing the defending champions before the nation’s meeting with Spain. Argentine singer María Becerra has been confirmed to perform the Himno Nacional Argentino before the World Cup final.

Lautaro Martinez #22, Cristian Romero #13, Emiliano Martinez #23 and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina sing the national anthem

The performance adds another Argentine presence to a final already filled with national pride. Argentina enters the match hoping to complete a historic achievement by becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive men’s World Cup titles.

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The national team arrives after a dramatic semifinal victory over England, where Lionel Messi and his teammates side secured a 2-1 win. Messi has been central throughout the tournament, contributing goals and assists in every match while continuing his pursuit of another unforgettable chapter with Argentina.

Who will perform Spain’s national anthem?

Spain’s anthem situation is different from Argentina’s and the United States because the Marcha Real has no official lyrics. As a result, Spain’s national anthem will be played instrumentally rather than performed by a singer.

Players pf Spain line up for the national anthem

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The absence of a singer does not reduce the importance of the moment for Spain. Luis de la Fuente’s team enters the final after an outstanding tournament, winning seven consecutive matches and conceding only one goal before facing Argentina.

Spain defeated France 2-0 in the semifinal and has been considered one of the most complete teams in the competition. With players such as Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the charge, Spain hopes to add another World Cup trophy to the one won in 2010.

Who will perform United States’ national anthem?

Although the United States will not participate in the World Cup final, the host nation will still have a special role before Spain and Argentina battle for the trophy. Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

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Hudson, who achieved EGOT status in 2022, has become one of the biggest entertainment figures involved in the World Cup finale. Her appearance comes after a busy summer that included performances at major sporting and cultural events, including the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The performance will represent the United States as one of the three host nations alongside Canada and Mexico. While the American team failed to reach the final, the country will still be represented during the closing celebrations at one of the biggest sporting events ever staged in North America.

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